Hawks soar without Young

The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team. Now, it’s the Milwaukee Bucks who may have to show they can get by without the Greek Freak.
With Trae Young sidelined by an unusual injury, Lou Williams and a host of Hawks stepped up to fill the void, leading Atlanta to a 110-88 rout of the Bucks in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night. “A total team effort,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player. “We’ll see how he is (today),” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll take everything as it comes. We’ll evaluate it.”
Williams started for Young and did a stellar job with 21 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 to break a series-long slump, and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter to tie the series at two wins apiece. Game 5 is tonight in Milwaukee. Williams, long one of the NBA’s best players off the bench, will be ready to start again for the Hawks, if needed.
Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tipoff, having sustained a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official’s foot along the sideline in Game 3. He watched from the bench in a black warm-up suit, barely noticeable with a hood over his head and a mask across his face. Turns out, he wasn’t needed.
Antetokounmpo endured a dismal first half, scoring just six points and chunking up a pair of airballs from the free-throw line. He bounced back with eight points in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, including a step-back jumper that sliced Atlanta’s lead to 62-54.
The next time down the court, Williams worked a pick-and-roll with Clint Capela, who went up for a dunk that Antetokounmpo tried to contest. The Bucks star landed awkwardly and went down in a heap, grasping at his left knee. The entire Milwaukee bench came out to check on Antetokounmpo, who had to be helped to the locker room with what was diagnosed as a hyperextended knee.
Hawks outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize a commanding 87-62 lead. The Hawks led 51-38 at halftime, holding the Bucks’ to their lowest-scoring half of the postseason. Two nights after tying his career playoff high with 38 points in a Game 3 win, Buck’s Khris Middleton was held to 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts.
With Young out, the Hawks needed some little-used players to step up. No one was bigger than Cam Reddish. In just his second appearance since February, Reddish scored 12 points, pulled down five rebounds and came up with two steals.
Reddish missed the final 42 games of the regular season with an Achilles injury and the first two rounds of the playoffs. His first appearance since February 21 came during garbage time of Buck’s blowout win in Game 2. Reddish had to play a much bigger role in Game 4, coming on less than seven minutes into the game in the first wave of substitutions.