Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.
Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.
Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”
The lead selector believes the opening combination of Kraigg Brathwaite and the uncapped Chanderpaul can pay dividends, despite their almost identical batting styles.
Both Chanderpaul, 26, and Brathwaite are attritional in their approach, trending more towards being occupiers of the crease rather than fluent run-scorers, but Haynes said this could prove a boon for West Indies.
“I believe they can work well together,” said Haynes, himself one of Test cricket’s legendary openers. “So I think he and Kraigg would definitely complement each other because at least they would be looking at what openers should do for a team as well, which is build a foundation for the side so the guys coming in down the order would not get the new ball.”
Captain Brathwaite is renowned for his slow batting which has nevertheless yielded nearly 5,000 Test runs at an average of 34, including 10 hundreds.
His powers of concentration were never more evident than in the second Test against England at Kensington Oval last March when the 29-year-old hit a marathon 160 in the first innings and an unbeaten 56 in the second.
All told, he spent a combined 15 hours and 45 minutes, along with 673 balls at the crease — a record for a West Indies batsman in a single Test.
Left-hander Chanderpaul, meanwhile, has scored five first class hundreds with an average of 34.
The last of those hundreds — 109 against Bangladesh A in St Lucia last August — required 337 balls in 6 3/4 hours at the crease.
The Australia tour will be Phil Simmons’ last assignment as head coach of West Indies.
The squad is expected to assemble in Australia on November 10, 20 days ahead of the first Test in Perth. They will play a three-day warm-up game in Canberra from November 17, followed by a four-day pink-ball match against the Prime Minister’s XI, also in Canberra, from November 23. The second Test in Adelaide will be a day-night affair, starting on December 8. The two Tests will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC).
Chanderpaul is expected to open the batting alongside captain Brathwaite, in the absence of regular opener John Campbell, who was recently handed a four-year ban for anti-doping rule violation.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Roston Chase’s inclusion fuelled some debate given his recent lack of batting form. Chase and Shamarh Brooks, who was part of the squad which failed to reach the main draw of the 2022 T20 World Cup, have returned to the Test side.
However, there was no room for Rahkeem Cornwall or left-arm finger spinner Gudakesh Motie. Cornwall has been omitted despite being the highest wicket-taker in the four-day championship, with 23 strikes in five matches, at an average of 21.47.
That meant Chase, who is returning from an injury, is the only proper spin option in the squad. Haynes also explained that it was a straight selection between Chase, Cornwall and Motie. “We wanted to go for an off-spinner and I think that is really what tipped the balance in Roston’s favour,” Haynes explained. “Not only would he assist us in the batting department, but also he would be a very good all-rounder in the sense that he could bowl off-spin for s as well.”