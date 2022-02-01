New chief selector, Desmond Haynes, wants to see the phased integration of West Indies Under-19 cricketers into the senior international set-up, and believes the initiative could prove a key development aspect for that age group.
Noting he was impressed with the squad, Haynes said what would further enhance their preparation for the highest level was being exposed to current international players during ongoing home series.
“I’ve made a recommendation to the Director of Cricket (Jimmy Adams) that I believe we can look at getting at least three of the guys who have done well in the Under-19 tournament to be in the dressing room during the Test series in the West Indies,” said Haynes. “I’m hoping that the recommendation is [accepted] so these guys can understand what it is like to play at the highest level and I hope they would learn a lot from it. The reason why I made that recommendation is because it happened to me. “When I was named the Most Improved Cricketer in youth cricket in Barbados, I was asked to be in the dressing for Barbados versus Jamaica in the four-day competition, and I learned a hell of a lot. I was practicing with the guys and listening to how they prepared and how they were going to bowl to Lawrence Rowe. For me, it was a great education and I can remember that now so you would know how impactful that was.”
West Indies U-19s, dubbed the ‘Rising Stars’, have had a disappointing run in the ICC tournament, finishing 11th of the 16 teams involved.
There were some standouts, however. Kevin Wickham, a reserve at the start of the campaign but subsequently drafted in as a Covid replacement, topped the scoring charts with 243 runs from four innings to finish with an average of 81. He hit an impressive 104 against Zimbabwe on Monday in the side’s final game to follow up two half-centuries in his three previous innings.
Teddy Bishop, who hit an unbeaten hundred against Zimbabwe, averaged 51 while opener Matthew Nandu also struck a century against Papua New Guinea. Shiva Sankar, a right-arm fast bowler, was the leading bowler with nine wickets.
“I like the U-19 squad. You must understand too with Covid in the last two years, I think it’s very difficult for the coaches and the people involved to get that squad together…” the former opener explained. Haynes said the return of a regional cricket academy would also aid in the development of Under-19 stars. “What I would personally like to see us get is back to where we can have a cricket academy where some of these guys can be trained and we can get them ready for the bigger [stage],” Haynes pointed out. “Because if you look at the West Indies team now, there are so many of the guys that are involved with our cricket now that were involved with our U-19s, so it is important for us to understand the importance of the Under-19 cricket.”