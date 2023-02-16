Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Darren Bravo

CATCHING SELECTORS’ ATTENTION: Red Force skipper Darren Bravo, right, in action last week against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. —Photo: CWI Media

Despite not being selected for the two-Test series against South Africa, the in-form Darren Bravo is still very much on radar of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI chairman of selectors for the senior men’s team Desmond Haynes said the stylish left-hander, Bravo, is a “class act” and the selection panel, which also includes Roland Butcher and interim West Indies head coach Andre Coley, will continue monitoring Bravo’s progress in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

The 34-year-old Bravo, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain, hit two centuries against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second round of the regional four-day tournament last week in Antigua, and in doing so, got the attention of Haynes, who was also in Antigua at the time.

Speaking to the media during a virtual press conference yesterday, Haynes said that once a player is scoring runs, he will be on the radar.

“I was in Antigua and obviously I called Bravo to congratulate him on the two hundreds he scored,” Haynes revealed.

“I think we in the Caribbean don’t have the luxury to really talk about age not being on someone’s side. If someone is doing very well in our competition, I think his name must come up for selection,” he added.

Bravo, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2010, has played 56 matches and compiled 3,538 runs with eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.

He also has over 3,000 runs in One Day Internationals having scored four centuries and 18 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

His last Test appearance came against New Zealand in 2020 while his last ODI was against India in 2022.

While not picked for the South Africa tour, Haynes said Bravo is not out of the picture.

The Windies still have a home series against India coming up and the left-hander and other top performers in the regional could be in contention for a pick.

“I think Bravo has proven he can play cricket at the highest level and it is just a matter of if we can get the guys that are really committed and who really want to play. But Bravo is a class act,” said Haynes.

“He has done well at Test level and he had a period where he just lost his form and so forth but we know that Bravo is good enough to make runs at this level and we will continue to monitor Bravo’s progress as he goes along in this four-day competition,” he added.

In addressing the omission of Nkrumah Bonner from the Test side, Haynes explained that the selectors wanted to see Bonner come back and play some more first-class games in the Caribbean and get ready for India who are coming in June.

“It is not a situation that when someone is left out of the side, it means that you are done with somebody. Roland Butcher and myself, we had a conversation with Bonner and we explained to him the reason why he was not selected to go to South Africa,” Haynes added.

The four-day competition will resume in March.

