Haynes: Workload management crucial for Joseph, Seales

Cricket West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said that while it is vital to expand the pool of players available for all formats of the game, managing the workload of players is also crucial in order to get the best out of the players.
Haynes, speaking to the media during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, expressed concern for young fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales after both were part of the West Indies white-ball team to tour Pakistan prior to a two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Seales made his Test debut last year and made his ODI debut this year while Joseph has been a regular on the ODI and Test team since his 2016 debut. Both were offered West Indies retainer contracts for 2022 to 2023.
“I think that (having a large pool of players to choose from) is very important and that is one of the things that the West Indies Cricket Board has done this year where we no longer have a white-ball contract or a red-ball contract,” Haynes explained. “You now have guys who are contracted to the West Indies team so if we see he is fit for a white-ball competition, he will be selected, and if he can play in the red-ball competition, he will be selected,” he added. “I don’t think we have the numbers to go down the line to just have guys as one type of player; white-ball or red-ball. So, yes, it is a very good thing to have a big pool and I think that’s what the selectors are trying to do as well—to broaden the pool,” Haynes explained.
However, with opportunities being given to players across all formats, there are now concerns about managing the workload of the young West Indies fast bowlers. “It is not only Alzarri, We’re very concerned about Seales as well,” noted Haynes.
“I felt really bad to know that those guys had to be in Pakistan playing in those conditions and then coming home, and in two days they were involved in a Test match. They had to play back-to-back Test matches against Bangladesh after playing back-to-back Test matches against England (prior to the Pakistan tour) so they were playing back-to-back-to-back,” he lamented.
The former West Indies opener said they will have to look at their priorities and take a decision on which direction they want to take with the players. “I find it’s hard,” opined Haynes. “We’re in situation where we’re a looking for ODI points and T20 points. We are in a situation where we are looking for results to make life easier in the two big competitions which is the 50-overs World Cup and T20 World Cup.”
He continued; “But I think we’re going to have to make a decision on what are we looking for because we can’t have players playing in these conditions and in all three formats. I think we have to look very seriously about how we’re going to be resting both Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.”
Joseph was the leading wicket-taker in the two-Test series against Bangladesh with 12 wickets and has been selected in the T20 and ODI squads to face the visitors in three ODIs and three T20Is.
Seales, Anderson Phillip and Kyle Mayers, who also played in the Test series, were also named in ODI squad. The T20 series bowls off this weekend with back-to-back games at Windsor Park in Dominica tomorrow and Sunday from 1.30 p.m. each day.