THE inappropriately named Hazbeens will attempt to put the icing on the cake on a fantastic campaign when the curtain falls on the National Squash League this afternoon at Indoor at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The Queen’s Park Cricket Club team was unstoppable in the first stage of the Division A competition and will entertain Raw Fitness at their Indoor Racquet Centre from 3 p.m. in the final.
After the four participating teams faced each other twice over the last six weeks in the round-robin stage, Hazbeens amassed 31 points, 19 more than the bunch from Gasparillo.
PAP (Pointe-a-Pierre) Titans were just a point adrift (12) of Raw Fitenss, and the other QPCC outfit, Keepin It Tight, brought up the rear with nine points.
Justin Sanguinette, the 2006 Caribbean Under-15 champion, is the captain of Hazbeens, and the roster also includes national players Brandon de Montrichard, Zachery Loquan, Marc Pontifex and Marie Claire Barcant, who lost in final of the National Championships a month ago after being crowned champ last year.
Raw Fitness’ outfit is spearheaded by ten-time national champ Colin Ramasra and also includes Julian Henry as well as Peter Pirtheesingh and John Holley, the recently crowned national over-40 and 50 champs, respectively.
The tournament was sponsored by Kennicon Engineering, PRS Performance and Tint Xpert.