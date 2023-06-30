THE inappropriately named Hazbeens will attempt to put the icing on the cake on a fantastic campaign when the curtain falls on the National Squash League this afternoon at Indoor at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The Queen’s Park Cricket Club team was unstoppable in the first stage of the Division A competition and will entertain Raw Fitness at their Indoor Racquet Centre from 3 p.m. in the final.

After the four participating teams faced each other twice over the last six weeks in the round-robin stage, Hazbeens amassed 31 points, 19 more than the bunch from Gasparillo.

PAP (Pointe-a-Pierre) Titans were just a point adrift (12) of Raw Fitenss, and the other QPCC outfit, Keepin It Tight, brought up the rear with nine points.

Justin Sanguinette, the 2006 Caribbean Under-15 champion, is the captain of Hazbeens, and the roster also includes national players Brandon de Montrichard, Zachery Loquan, Marc Pontifex and Marie Claire Barcant, who lost in final of the National Championships a month ago after being crowned champ last year.

Raw Fitness’ outfit is spearheaded by ten-time national champ Colin Ramasra and also includes Julian Henry as well as Peter Pirtheesingh and John Holley, the recently crowned national over-40 and 50 champs, respectively.

The tournament was sponsored by Kennicon Engineering, PRS Performance and Tint Xpert.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THRICE AS NICE

THRICE AS NICE

Dylan Carter ended his campaign at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador at the top of the podium on Thursday night.

The top TTO swimmer registered a new CAC record on the night, clocking 21.87 seconds to take the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle ‘A’ final.

Bascombe replaces Adams as director of cricket

Miles Bascombe was yesterday announced as Cricket West Indies’ new director of cricket, replacing Jimmy Adams who left last month after six years in the role.

The 37-year-old Bascombe, who spent two years as a senior selector between 2019 and 2021 and also served as technical director of the Windward Islands Cricket Board for the last two years, has been appointed on a three-year contract.

Must-win

Must-win

Bowling coach James Franklin said yesterday beleaguered West Indies would continue clinging to the glimmer of hope that was their World Cup dreams, as they prepared for their critical do-or-die clash with Scotland, today.

The Caribbean side lost the last two of their four group games of the World Cup qualifiers to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, to leave themselves having to win all three of their Super Six games in order to stand any chance of reaching the showpiece in India this year.

Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished strong to secure silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.

Richards got to the line in 20.11 seconds for second spot, behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the winner in 20.01. Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh clocked 20.21 to finish third. Canadian Andre De Grasse, the reigning Olympic half-lap champion, was sixth in 20.57.

TKR recruit Rossouw, Guptill for 2023 CPL campaign

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw is looking to bring his batting experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as the franchise look to flip the script in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

DAYSTAR SWIFT has been named in Trinidad and Tobago’s netball squad for the International Netball Federation (INF) Vitality Netball World Cup 2023, to be played in South Africa from July 28 through August 6.

The six-foot, three-inch Swift plays as a goalkeeper or goal defence and her presence adds size to a T&T backline which also includes captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Jameela McCarthy, both of whom have had stints in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.