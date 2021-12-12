Hazlewood to miss 2nd Ashes Test

Josh Hazlewood

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood

Australia look set to be without bowler Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test due to injury, according to reports.

The 30-year-old sustained a side strain during Australia’s nine-wicket win at The Gabba, where the hosts went 1-0 up in the series, with Hazlewood used for just 14 of the 103 overs in England’s second innings. Fox Sports reports that Hazlewood left his Australian teammates yesterday to fly home and will miss the day-night Test in Adelaide, beginning on Thursday, although a Cricket Australia spokesperson claimed he has not officially been ruled out.

Hazlewood’s fitness was questioned when he did not bowl during the evening session of day three in Brisbane, despite Joe Root and Dawid Malan putting on a big partnership. Hazlewood returned to bowl six overs the following morning, ending with figures of 1-32, with captain Pat Cummins admitting that his paceman was a “little bit sore” after Australia wrapped up victory.

“The key is we don’t want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series, we’ll take our time,” Cummins added on Hazlewood’s fitness.

“It’s a five Test series and he’s important for us, we didn’t want to blow him out of the water on day three.”

Andre Russell lit up the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) with an explosive cameo as Melbourne Stars won their second on the trot with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder yesterday.

LUCA SHAMSI has joined the Trinidad and Tobago contingent in Florida, USA, and began playing in the 16 & under division of a tournament in the Casely International Championship series, yesterday.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is flying the red, white and black solo in the two-day competition after five of his compatriots were involved in another one on Friday and Saturday. None of the five were actually able to win a match in the main draw on Friday.

With a number of their senior players missing, the West Indies start their T20 series against Pakistan in Karachi today as underdogs but stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran isn't writing off their chances of upsetting the hosts.

Pakistan were semifinalists in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup while the Windies crashed out in the group stage, having only notched one win in five matches.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis is advocating for the inclusion of the 50m distance of three other strokes in the Olympic swimming programme.

