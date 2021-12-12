Hazlewood to miss 2nd Ashes Test

Australia look set to be without bowler Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test due to injury, according to reports.
The 30-year-old sustained a side strain during Australia’s nine-wicket win at The Gabba, where the hosts went 1-0 up in the series, with Hazlewood used for just 14 of the 103 overs in England’s second innings. Fox Sports reports that Hazlewood left his Australian teammates yesterday to fly home and will miss the day-night Test in Adelaide, beginning on Thursday, although a Cricket Australia spokesperson claimed he has not officially been ruled out.
Hazlewood’s fitness was questioned when he did not bowl during the evening session of day three in Brisbane, despite Joe Root and Dawid Malan putting on a big partnership. Hazlewood returned to bowl six overs the following morning, ending with figures of 1-32, with captain Pat Cummins admitting that his paceman was a “little bit sore” after Australia wrapped up victory.
“The key is we don’t want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series, we’ll take our time,” Cummins added on Hazlewood’s fitness.
“It’s a five Test series and he’s important for us, we didn’t want to blow him out of the water on day three.”