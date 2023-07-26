He gave his all for cricket.
That was how former teammates and associates of Raphick Jumadeen yesterday remembered the former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies player and administrator.
Jumadeen, 75, died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the General Hospital (PoS) after being admitted there on Monday for an undisclosed illness.
Yesterday, news of his death was greeted with sadness by various members of the national community. Among them was his former T&T youth and senior team colleague Dudnath Ramkessoon.
“As a cricketer he made a tremendous contribution. He tried to give back to the game. He had a coaching school at one time at Guaracara Park. He did try to impart his knowledge and experience in different parts of the game...He was always willing to help anyone. He was not selfish with what he had,” Ramkessoon said of Jumadeen, who also served as a local chairman of selectors and a member of the West Indies selection panel under Clyde Butts.
Ramkessoon also could not forget his former teammate’s prowess as a left-arm spinner. ”He was a very wily leg-spinner, full of guile and tremendous skill, always trying to think batsmen out,” he said.
Jumadeen played 12 Tests for the West Indies between 1972 and 1979 and took 29 wickets at an average of 39.34, with one four-wicket haul. At first-class level, he took 347 wickets at 27.91.
In tandem with his spin “twin,” the late left-arm wrist spinner Inshan Ali, Juamdeen was even more formidable. “They were the feared spin twins in the Caribbean,” Ramkessoon told the The Express. “They commanded the respect of the good players in the Caribbean.”
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath also noted Jumadeen’s willingness to help young spin bowlers. He described him as “a stalwart in cricket in the Caribbean,” and said, “Mr Jumadeen’s passing would have brought a lot of sadness to the cricket fraternity.”
Bassarath also revealed some personal pain Juamdeen had been experiencing. Recalling the last time he saw him, the Cricket West Indies vice-president said: “He indicated to me that about four months ago...that he lost a granddaughter, four-and-a-half years old, and you could have seen that he was grieving, to the extent that his wife (Roslyn) told me that he was not himself since the passing of that grandchild.”
Also sending its “heartfelt condolences” to Juamdeen’s wife and family yesterday was the Past Cricketers Society, while Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee also issued a statement.
He offered “sincere condolences” to Jumadeen’s loved ones, adding that, “Raphick was a true son of the soil of Marabella...Raphick always answered the call of duty on and off the field. From bowling a new spell to standing for Local Government Elections for the UNC in 2016, he always gave it his all. Cricket is in a better place in T&T and the region due to his inspirational work.”