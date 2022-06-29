David John-Williams (copy)

PASSIONATE ABOUT THE GAME: David John-Williams

Englishman Mike Berry has made a tribute to David John-Williams, the former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president (2015-2019) who will be buried today.

Englishman Berry, had a long working relationship with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, having been responsible for landing contracts for many T&T footballers, including Carlos Edwards and Dennis Lawrence.

John-Williams died on June 23 following an ailment and will be laid to rest today, following a funeral service at the St Paul’s RC Church, Southern Main Road, Couva, starting at 9.30 a.m.

John-Williams, a businessman and contractor, was also the founder and president of W Connection Football Club and W Connection Wanderers cricket team.

John-Williams was also one of the pioneers of the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League from its 1999 inception and also was the main force behind the construction of the TTFA’s Home of Football project, which was officially opened in November, 2019, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe all present.

Below is Berry’s poetic tribute

to John-Williams.

On my first visit to Gods country way back in ninety-nine

I first met DJW for the very first time

A giant of a man with football in his blood

Wanted success for his team and did all that he could

His team played with heart and plenty of style

Winning cups and the Pro League by a country mile

He made sure his players and staff always dressed very smart

Wherever they went he ensured they would look the part

He loved his club and his players he would enhance

Getting them contracts away and giving the youths a great chance

His pride and joy was his beloved W Connection

Which he showered with his love and affection

To make the club a success he felt was his duty

Ably assisted by his good friend and coach “Stuarty”

The club was run in his particular own way

And continued to do so under his daughter Renee

When he set his sights on the national game in T&T

He decided to stand as a candidate for the TTFA Presi

After winning the election and beginning his new role

He carried it out with a lot of passion, commitment, heart and soul

During his tenure there were many ups and downs in his heavy workload

But nobody can ever doubt the effort he always showed

His greatest achievement which was acknowledged by nearly all

Was the TTFA’s first major asset The Home of Football

He worked tirelessly and sweat a lot of blood and tears

To build a legacy that would last for many years

He lost the next election because of too many doubting Thomases

Who all were taken in by several dodgy promises

To DJW this vote was truly a killer

The sad news of his passing was such a shock to me

As it was no doubt for the whole football fraternity of T&T

This giant of a man has achieved a hell of a lot

And his contribution to the game should not be forgot

He was a true pioneer of professional football

Although his communication skills were not the best, was always happy to take a call

And those who had the pleasure to know him will always remember his face

As a man who loved football and whose heart was in the right place.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WANT TO PLAY, EVIN?

WANT TO PLAY, EVIN?

Evin Lewis missed ODI tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan earlier this month because of fa…

Seales among 36 awarded Windies retainer contracts

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is among 36 players who have been awarded Cricket West Indies international retainer contracts which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

The West Indies men’s contracted player list sees Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith awarded international retainer contracts for the first time while the West Indies women’s contracted player list sees all-rounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams awarded first-time contracts with the regional team, all of which are development contracts.