Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is among 36 players who have been awarded Cricket West Indies international retainer contracts which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

The West Indies men’s contracted player list sees Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith awarded international retainer contracts for the first time while the West Indies women’s contracted player list sees all-rounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams awarded first-time contracts with the regional team, all of which are development contracts.