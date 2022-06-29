Englishman Mike Berry has made a tribute to David John-Williams, the former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president (2015-2019) who will be buried today.
Englishman Berry, had a long working relationship with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, having been responsible for landing contracts for many T&T footballers, including Carlos Edwards and Dennis Lawrence.
John-Williams died on June 23 following an ailment and will be laid to rest today, following a funeral service at the St Paul’s RC Church, Southern Main Road, Couva, starting at 9.30 a.m.
John-Williams, a businessman and contractor, was also the founder and president of W Connection Football Club and W Connection Wanderers cricket team.
John-Williams was also one of the pioneers of the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League from its 1999 inception and also was the main force behind the construction of the TTFA’s Home of Football project, which was officially opened in November, 2019, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe all present.
Below is Berry’s poetic tribute
to John-Williams.
On my first visit to Gods country way back in ninety-nine
I first met DJW for the very first time
A giant of a man with football in his blood
Wanted success for his team and did all that he could
His team played with heart and plenty of style
Winning cups and the Pro League by a country mile
He made sure his players and staff always dressed very smart
Wherever they went he ensured they would look the part
He loved his club and his players he would enhance
Getting them contracts away and giving the youths a great chance
His pride and joy was his beloved W Connection
Which he showered with his love and affection
To make the club a success he felt was his duty
Ably assisted by his good friend and coach “Stuarty”
The club was run in his particular own way
And continued to do so under his daughter Renee
When he set his sights on the national game in T&T
He decided to stand as a candidate for the TTFA Presi
After winning the election and beginning his new role
He carried it out with a lot of passion, commitment, heart and soul
During his tenure there were many ups and downs in his heavy workload
But nobody can ever doubt the effort he always showed
His greatest achievement which was acknowledged by nearly all
Was the TTFA’s first major asset The Home of Football
He worked tirelessly and sweat a lot of blood and tears
To build a legacy that would last for many years
He lost the next election because of too many doubting Thomases
Who all were taken in by several dodgy promises
To DJW this vote was truly a killer
The sad news of his passing was such a shock to me
As it was no doubt for the whole football fraternity of T&T
This giant of a man has achieved a hell of a lot
And his contribution to the game should not be forgot
He was a true pioneer of professional football
Although his communication skills were not the best, was always happy to take a call
And those who had the pleasure to know him will always remember his face
As a man who loved football and whose heart was in the right place.