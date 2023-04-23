Heartbreak for Muckette

NATIONAL MIDFIELDER Duane Muckette lifted himself above personal gloom when scoring the second goal as AC Port of Spain won 3-1 over W Connection to keep a five-point lead in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) on Saturday.
Muckette’s girlfriend passed away recently and after scoring to put AC Port of Spain into a 2-1 lead, he kissed the shoes in tribute to his fallen loved one. Playing the opening match at La Horquetta Recreation Ground, in-form John-Paul Rochford fired a quickly-taken low shot to the far corner for the opening goal in just the third minute. However, a remarkable long distance Christian Bailey shot caught goalkeeper Marvin Phillip off his line and backing, to pull W Connection level at 1-1 in the 18th minute.
AC Port of Spain captain Muckette converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, after centre-back Dwight Pope slid across and took down winger Jomoul Francois as he raced into the penalty area.
W Connection’s challenge was finally ended when Francois scored for 3-1 in the 52nd by slipping the ball in from close-up, after running onto Michel Poon-Angeron’s pass.
In the feature match, it was business as usual when the home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers humbled Point Fortin Civic 4-0, with Tyrone Charles (26’), Daniel David (31’), Ataulla Guerra (69’) and Isaiah Lee (90+2’) getting on the scoresheet.
Civic’s problems began as soon as Charles unleashed a long-range bullet past keeper Terrence Lewis. Five minutes later central midfielder David’s shot went in with the aid of a slight deflection. And the league’s top scorer Guerra was free to convert Charles’ low pass for his ninth goal in eight matches when taking the score to 3-0 in the second half. Meanwhile, Lee completed the Rangers’ rout when putting in a low, left-footer to seal the deal in added-on time.
RESULTS:
(Saturday)
AC Port of Spain 3 vs W Connection 1
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 4 vs Point Fortin Civic 0
Tiger Tanks Club Sando 3 vs Central FC 2
Prisons FC 1 vs Cunupia FC 1