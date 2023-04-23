Heartbreak for Muckette

Duane Muckette

IN CONTROL: T&T midfielder Duane Muckette, left, about to put in a pass during their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against St Kitts & Nevis, in the Dominican Republic. T&T won 2-0 with goals from Muckette and captain Khaleem Hyland.

—Photo courtesy TTFA

NATIONAL MIDFIELDER Duane Muckette lifted himself above personal gloom when scoring the second goal as AC Port of Spain won 3-1 over W Connection to keep a five-point lead in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) on Saturday.

Muckette’s girlfriend passed away recently and after scoring to put AC Port of Spain into a 2-1 lead, he kissed the shoes in tribute to his fallen loved one. Playing the opening match at La Horquetta Recreation Ground, in-form John-Paul Rochford fired a quickly-taken low shot to the far corner for the opening goal in just the third minute. However, a remarkable long distance Christian Bailey shot caught goalkeeper Marvin Phillip off his line and backing, to pull W Connection level at 1-1 in the 18th minute.

AC Port of Spain captain Muckette converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, after centre-back Dwight Pope slid across and took down winger Jomoul Francois as he raced into the penalty area.

W Connection’s challenge was finally ended when Francois scored for 3-1 in the 52nd by slipping the ball in from close-up, after running onto Michel Poon-Angeron’s pass.

In the feature match, it was business as usual when the home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers humbled Point Fortin Civic 4-0, with Tyrone Charles (26’), Daniel David (31’), Ataulla Guerra (69’) and Isaiah Lee (90+2’) getting on the scoresheet.

Civic’s problems began as soon as Charles unleashed a long-range bullet past keeper Terrence Lewis. Five minutes later central midfielder David’s shot went in with the aid of a slight deflection. And the league’s top scorer Guerra was free to convert Charles’ low pass for his ninth goal in eight matches when taking the score to 3-0 in the second half. Meanwhile, Lee completed the Rangers’ rout when putting in a low, left-footer to seal the deal in added-on time.

RESULTS:

(Saturday)

AC Port of Spain 3 vs W Connection 1

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 4 vs Point Fortin Civic 0

Tiger Tanks Club Sando 3 vs Central FC 2

Prisons FC 1 vs Cunupia FC 1

