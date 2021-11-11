Heavy dose of Sri Lanka spin

Jayden Seales

WINDIES PACERS: West Indies fast bowlers Jayden Seales, left, and Shannon Gabriel are all smiles during the team’s training session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, yesterday, ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. --Photo: CWI Media

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is hoping his batsmen can find their “fighting spirit” on the current Test tour of Sri Lanka as they try to get back to winning ways in the hopes of ending the year on a high.

The Windies lost four of five matches in the T20 World Cup and failed to progress beyond the group stage. The Caribbean side is now in Sri Lanka preparing for a two-Test series and Simmons is expecting a heavy dose of spin and is urging his batters to get ready for a fight.

“Facing them (Sri Lanka) at home has always been a difficult task and it is no different now. It is going to be a tough series and we know that so we have to make sure in the four-day game we find our fighting spirit especially when it comes to batting because that is going to be the more difficult aspect of this tour,” Simmons told the media during a Zoom meeting yesterday.

“After a huge disappointment like that (the T20 World Cup), we want to get back to winning ways and especially winning away, which we did at the start of the year. It will be nice to finish the year the way we started it,” he added.

And in terms of what they are expecting from the home team, Simmons said “I think it will be a heavy dose of spin coming from them”.

“We saw that when they played against England, they even opened the bowling with a spinner so we are going to be focusing a lot on how we combat that spin with the new ball and then bat as normal after that,” he continued.

“We played spin okay in Bangladesh. We did what we had to do to score the runs we needed to win (in Bangladesh) and we need to bring that same sort of mentality (to this series),” the West Indies coach added.

The team had their first training session in Sri Lanka yesterday, and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said the players are focused on ending the year with some strong performances as they look to climb the Test Championship ladder.

The Windies finished eighth in the inaugural Test Championship, and Braithwaite said they are aiming for higher.

“Very happy to be back out and putting in some work,” Brathwaite told CWI media and content officer Dario Barthley, yesterday.

“ The guys are really focused and looking forward to the series. As a team, we have been doing well for the year and for us it is important that we finish well and we are looking forward to creating some special moments as a group,” Brathwaite continued.

“It is very important to close out the year strong. We have two Test games left, ten days of cricket so we will just break it down and take it session by session and hour by hour and just stick to our plan and do well for the region,” he added.

Asked about the team’s Test Championship ambitions, the West Indies skipper said: “This is the second time around and we saw where we were at (in the inaugural edition), and obviously we aim to be higher.

“There is a final and that’s the focus of all the teams so we are just taking it game by game and we want to make the region proud in the Test Championship,” Brathwaite concluded.

The West Indies will play an intra-squad warm up match at Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo starting on Sunday before facing Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium from November 21.

The second Test will be played at the same venue from November 29.

Match Schedule

Warm-Up Match

4-Day Intra-Squad Warm-Up Match at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo; November 14 – 17

Test Matches (versus Sri Lanka)

1st Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle; November 21 – 25

2nd Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle; November 29 – December 3

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Joshua DaSilva, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Veerasammy Permaul

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is hoping his batsmen can find their "fighting spirit" on the current Test tour of Sri Lanka as they try to get back to winning ways in the hopes of ending the year on a high.

