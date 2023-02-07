“THE rest..is on you...We will support you as long as you are willing to support yourself, to conduct yourself to attract funding.”
That was the message Monday evening from Minister of Sport and Community Shamfa Cudjoe at the launch of the new TT Premier League at the Hyatt Regency hotel.
The minister announced that the Government had given a commitment of $3 million per year to the league for the first three years. And according to Cudjoe, world governing body FIFA is to contribute in the region of US$300,000 to US$400,000. League CEO Colin Wharfe confirmed this cash would come through the FIFA Forward programme.
The clubs earmarked for Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the TTPL will have to come up with additional funding to meet the rest of their expenses.
“In this day and age, especially with the experience that you have in football, you should be able to conduct yourself in such a way to attract private sector funding,” Minister Cudjoe told the audience which included representatives of the 11 clubs already approved to compete in Tier 1.
The minister stressed that the Government would support the TTPL once it was a collaborative effort, also involving FIFA, the TTFA and the clubs.
Noting that since the Government’s initial investment in the TT Pro League in 2004 up to 2020, “the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago had invested $87.7million.” Cudjoe said benefits had been reaped from this investment but that there was, “much more work to be done.”
She stressed the Government was willing to support “transparency, democracy, good governance, accountability that would be practised as we execute this league.”
“We will not invest in chaos and confusion. We will not support it or endorse it in any form or fashion...Here’s to peace, here’s to progress, here’s to football for the development of all the young people and all the stakeholders.”
The minister also said there will be a yearly review of the three-year agreement.
“This time, at the end of each year, there will be a review of how the funds were utilised..So there is greater transparency and accountability going forward.”
In giving details of how the new league would operate, TTPL CEO Colin Wharfe said the TTFA’s finance department would provide financial oversight for the league.
“This will ensure that funds invested are applied to their intended purposes, including the payment of players and staff wages.”
Players will be paid directly by the TTFA. And while an executive committee headed by Wharfe will report to an oversight body made up of representatives from the TTFA, the clubs, the Ministry of Sport and the Sports Company, Wharfe said, “ultimate responsibility for the league rests with the normalisation committee.”
The league will kick off with competition in Tier 1 from March 10 with the competition ending in May. TTFA acting general Amiel Mohammed said the teams that would make up Tier 2 would be announced at a later date.
Wharfe said it will be a shortened first season in order for local clubs to have the opportunity to participate in CONCACAF’s club competition.
“In order to meet the deadline for submission of the two potential candidates, the schedule has been shortened and compressed,” he said.
The CEO said subsequent seasons of the TTPL would run from September to June.
Local clubs will now be eligible to play in regional competitions once more following the TTFA’s licensing drive.
Eleven of the 12 clubs desiring to compete in Tier 1 have been confirmed, with the 12th still needing to meet all the licensing requirement which it must do by next week Friday.
Wharfe said he was confident the targets would be met by that club.
The CEO also summed up the TTPL’s objectives saying they were:
1. Taking the lead in rebuilding stakeholder trust in the administration of the sport.
2. The re-engaging of players as well as the public.
3. Creating a platform through a high level of competition to assist with the development of local talent.
TTPL essential details
Duration of season 1 - March - May
Format - Home and away
Confirmed teams in Tier 1 - Defence Force, La Horquetta Rangers, Club Sando, W Connection Couva, Central FC, Jabloteh, Caledonia AIA Morvant, Prisons.
Venues: National stadia, Mahaica Sports Complex, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Moruga Multi Purpose Sport & Youth Facility, Ken Cooke Ground (St James Barracks).