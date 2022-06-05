Henry steers Rss Phoenix to Juvenile Champs title

Micah Paul captured his fourth individual gold medal on day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Juvenile Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Paul clocked 49.50 seconds to grab boys’ Under-13 300 metres hurdles gold, adding to the 400m, 80m hurdles and high jump titles he earned on Saturday.
The Concorde athlete also claimed two silver medals. In the 800m, he returned a time of two minutes, 42.93 seconds to finish behind Rss Phoenix’s J’Dani Williams, the winner in 2:32.49. And in the 200m, Paul got home in 26.13 seconds to secure the runner-up spot. Burnley’s Jayden Goodridge was golden in 25.84.
Gloria Henry also ended the two-day Championships with four individual titles. Winner of the girls’ Under-11 800m on day one, Henry won the high jump, ball throw and 300m on day two. The Rss Phoenix athlete cleared 1.05 metres in the high jump, threw 26.45 metres in the ball throw and clocked 47.72 seconds in the 300.
Seth Sylvester captured three titles. The Cougars athlete followed up on his boys’ Under-11 80m gold on Saturday with victories in the 150m and 300m events, yesterday. Sylvester clocked 21.64 seconds in the 150 and 47.01 in the 300. Jael Peters won the girls’ Under-13 200m to complete the sprint double in her category. The Burnley sprinter got home in 27.48 seconds in the half-lap final.
Boys’ Under-9 60m champion Azzirion Williams was also victorious in the 80m. The Lambeau Alliance athlete stopped the clock at 12.18 seconds. Girls’ Under-11 80m gold medallist Kaley Wiltshire was the class of the 150m field as well, the Abilene Wildcats sprinter crossing the line in 22.09 seconds.
Jhe-Armani Stewart showed his versatility with victory in the boys’ Under-9 ball throw. The Zenith athlete threw 29.77m to add to his long jump triumph on Saturday.
Serenity Nancis, the only competitor in the girls’ Under-13 300m hurdles, clocked 1:04.29 to finish with two individual gold medals at Juvenile Champs. On day one, the Rss Phoenix runner struck gold in the 1,000m event.
Xiah Tobias, Daija Reid, Maliyah Cupid and Toniyah Boucher captured girls’ Under-13 sprint medley relay gold, the Zenith combination clocking 2:35.30 in the 100mx200mx300mx400m event.
The boys’ sprint medley title went to Rss Phoenix, Jheyondai Andrews, Donnell Stewart, J’Dani Williams and Niyelle Alleyne teaming up for a 2:36.40 run. That victory was the icing on the cake for Rss Phoenix, the Tobago club earning the team championship with 461 points. Zenith finished second with 373, while third spot went to Cougars (204).