Hetmyer fifty overshadowed by heavy defeat

A Shimron Hetmyer half-century did little to ease the gloom of another depressing result as West Indies collapsed to 88-run defeat to India in the final T20I at the Central Broward County Park Stadium, yesterday, losing the series 4-1.
West Indies were dismissed for a dismal 100 in the 16th over in pursuit of 189. Hetmyer broke a run of low scores in his first series back in nine months, top-scoring with 56 from 35 balls before becoming the penultimate wicket to fall, one of two in the 16th over from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi who was the main destroyer with four for 16.
Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3-12) and Axar Patel (3-15) blew away the remainder of the innings, Shamarh Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10) the only other batters to reach double figures. Shreyas Iyer had earlier helped propel India to their eventual 188 for seven, top-scoring with 64 from 40 balls. Deepak Hooda chipped in with 38 from 25 deliveries while stand-in captain Hardik Pandya got a 16-ball 28, India’s batting once again clicking despite a raft of changes from Saturday’s fourth game.
Fast bowler Odean Smith was the Caribbean side’s best bowler with three for three from his four overs, all coming at the back end. “We weren’t good enough. India came out aggressive but as batters we didn’t learn,” said captain Nicholas Pooran. “It is a game of skills versus skills and today we weren’t good. We didn’t put partnerships together, except for Hetmyer. When you come against one of the top teams in the world then execution is important.”
Opting to bat first, Iyer anchored the innings, posting 38 with Ishan Kishan (11) for the first wicket before adding a further 76 for the second with Hooda who lashed three fours and two sixes. Iyer belted eight fours and two sixes before perishing in the 13th over, caught and bowled by Jason Holder, but Hooda struck a brace of fours and sixes to help energise the innings late on.
In reply, West Indies had their top order wiped out by Axar, who bowled Holder with the third ball without a run on the board, before having Brooks stumped and then also bowling Thomas in the fifth over at 33 for three.
When Kuldeep hit Pooran (3) in front in the eighth over at 50-4, West Indies were in even deeper trouble. Hetmyer counter-attacked, blasting five fours and four sixes in the best stand of the innings -- 33 for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell. Once the stand was broken, however, West Indies lost their last six wickets for just 17 runs in another stunning collapse.