Hetmyer fifty overshadowed by heavy defeat

A Shimron Hetmyer half-century did little to ease the gloom of another depressing result as West Indies collapsed to 88-run defeat to India in the final T20I at the Central Broward County Park Stadium, yesterday, losing the series 4-1.

West Indies were dismissed for a dismal 100 in the 16th over in pursuit of 189. Hetmyer broke a run of low scores in his first series back in nine months, top-scoring with 56 from 35 balls before becoming the penultimate wicket to fall, one of two in the 16th over from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi who was the main destroyer with four for 16.

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3-12) and Axar Patel (3-15) blew away the remainder of the innings, Shamarh Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10) the only other batters to reach double figures. Shreyas Iyer had earlier helped propel India to their eventual 188 for seven, top-scoring with 64 from 40 balls. Deepak Hooda chipped in with 38 from 25 deliveries while stand-in captain Hardik Pandya got a 16-ball 28, India’s batting once again clicking despite a raft of changes from Saturday’s fourth game.

Fast bowler Odean Smith was the Caribbean side’s best bowler with three for three from his four overs, all coming at the back end. “We weren’t good enough. India came out aggressive but as batters we didn’t learn,” said captain Nicholas Pooran. “It is a game of skills versus skills and today we weren’t good. We didn’t put partnerships together, except for Hetmyer. When you come against one of the top teams in the world then execution is important.”

Opting to bat first, Iyer anchored the innings, posting 38 with Ishan Kishan (11) for the first wicket before adding a further 76 for the second with Hooda who lashed three fours and two sixes. Iyer belted eight fours and two sixes before perishing in the 13th over, caught and bowled by Jason Holder, but Hooda struck a brace of fours and sixes to help energise the innings late on.

In reply, West Indies had their top order wiped out by Axar, who bowled Holder with the third ball without a run on the board, before having Brooks stumped and then also bowling Thomas in the fifth over at 33 for three.

When Kuldeep hit Pooran (3) in front in the eighth over at 50-4, West Indies were in even deeper trouble. Hetmyer counter-attacked, blasting five fours and four sixes in the best stand of the innings -- 33 for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell. Once the stand was broken, however, West Indies lost their last six wickets for just 17 runs in another stunning collapse.

Sprint relay silver

Sprint relay silver

Kyle Greaux overhauled Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo on the anchor leg to capture men’s 4x100 metres silver for Trinidad and Tobago at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, yesterday.

ITF Summer Bowl serves off

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Summer Bowl will officially serve off today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Grade V event will be the first of three back-to-back 18 & under tournaments sanctioned by the world governing body for the sport at the venue over the next three weeks.

Dominant Williams

Dominant Williams

Barbadian Sada Williams smashed the 50-second barrier en route to a new Commonwealth Games record, as she unleashed a dominant performance to capture gold in the 400 metres, yesterday.

Starting from lane six, the 24-year-old executed brilliantly to finish nearly ten metres ahead of her nearest rival, crossing the line in 49.90 to break the 12-year-old record of 50.10 and become the first woman to dip below 50 seconds at a Commonwealth Games.

‘Diamonds’ strike netball gold

‘Diamonds’ strike netball gold

Four years after suffering a brutal defeat in the dying seconds of the final, Australia have been crowned Commonwealth Games netball champions after a spectacular 55-51 victory over Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls, yesterday.

The Diamonds physical win over Jamaica proved historic—winning Australia’s 1,000th gold medal and creating Commonwealth Games history. It was almost a case of history repeating itself with Diamonds going into the final break with a six-goal lead.

‘White Ferns’ claim T20 bronze

‘White Ferns’ claim T20 bronze

A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after the hosts signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.

With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110-9 in their third-place play-off yesterday.