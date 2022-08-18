Shimron Hetmyer

NEW LEADER: Shimron Hetmyer in action for the Guyana Amazon Warriors last season in the Hero Caribbean Premier League. —Photo: Randy Brooks — CPL T20/Getty Images

Explosive left-hander, Shimron Hetmyer has been appointed captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

The 25-year-old top order batter has been with the Amazon Warriors since 2016 and played 47 matches with one century and eight half-centuries under his belt.

Hetmyer, a key figure in the West Indies white ball set-up, has shown leadership skills from his youth days where he led West Indies Under-19 to their first ICC youth World Cup title. Speaking on his appointment, Hetmyer said: “I’m really happy to be appointed captain of my country franchise, I’m excited to lead this group of men! I can’t wait for the CPL to begin.”

Head coach of the franchise, Rayon Griffith, welcomed Hetmyer’s appointment and said that he was happy to see him get the opportunity to captain a senior franchise.

Chairman of the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise, Dr Bobby Ramroop stated: “We are pleased to appoint our first Guyanese captain since the 2013 season. Hetmyer has been a main part of our set up over the years and we believe the time is right to have him lead the team.”

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad: Shimron Hetmyer (Captain), Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Veerasammy Permaul, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Paul Stirling, Ronsford Beaton, Keemo Paul.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI LOOK TO CROSS LINE

WI LOOK TO CROSS LINE

They broke their One-Day losing streak with victory over New Zealand and got needed World Cup qualifying points Wednesday at Kensington Oval. And the West Indies will be looking for more of the same when they face the Black Caps today in the second day/night ODI in Barbados.

Hetmyer to lead Amazon Warriors

Hetmyer to lead Amazon Warriors

Explosive left-hander, Shimron Hetmyer has been appointed captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

The 25-year-old top order batter has been with the Amazon Warriors since 2016 and played 47 matches with one century and eight half-centuries under his belt.

India, England to visit C’bean next year

India, England to visit C’bean next year

The West Indies will commence the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2023-27 with a full home series against India in July and August 2023 followed by a white ball tour by England in December 2023.

These form part of over 150 international matches that West Indies will play home and away within the new FTP.

Jessica Harragin scores consecutive hat-tricks

Jessica Harragin scores consecutive hat-tricks

A week after scoring a hat-trick against Diego Martin Central, QPCC Women and former T&T national team youth striker Jessica Harragin followed up with another three goals against North Coast Women on Saturday in the Ascension-sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WOLF) competition.

Small steps for netball

Small steps for netball

THE Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) is seeking to draw on the knowledge of past players and coaches with a view of significantly improving the “Calypso Girls” following a disappointing showing at the Commonwealth Games recently.