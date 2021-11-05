Hetmyer, WI try to move forward

The West Indies will be aiming to end their World Cup campaign on a high as they strive for consistency with the bat and the right balance between boundary hitting and reducing their dot-ball percentage.
The 2016 champions, West Indies, were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday following a 20-run defeat against already eliminated Sri Lanka. They end their campaign today against Australia at 6 a.m. and middle order batter Shimron Hetmyer said the Caribbean side will continue trying to be more efficient at the crease.
“For us, gaps and weaknesses, I think it’s, for most teams who play T20s, try to limit the dot-ball percentage,” Hetmyer told the media yesterday.
“I think that’s something that we’ve been working on from the Caribbean with those 15 T20 games that we had. And even now, we’re still working on just basically batting as less dot-balls as we possibly can,” he continued.
He said it had been all or nothing with the bat for the Windies but they need to get the balance right.
“Everyone knows the West Indies team is a boundary-hitting team (so) if we could basically mix boundary-hitting with getting singles and doubles and stuff, that’s something that would benefit us,” Hetmyer said.
Hetmyer was one of two bright spots for the Caribbean side in their 20-run loss against Sri Lanka.
He scored an unbeaten 81 and vice-captain Pooran struck 46 and the pair will likely be part of the nucleus of the team that will contest the next T20 World Cup in Australia next year.
Skipper Kieron Pollard said on Thursday that once the duo can be consistent, it will only be to the benefit of the team going forward.
“I think that’s very, very important. In this case of Pooran getting the opportunity to bat up the order...In the past games he was full of confidence and we just decided to ride on that confidence and try something different. I think he gave us a good start to the Powerplay and after the Powerplay. He wasn’t able to carry on but that was a positive sign for us in the right direction,” Pollard said.
“Hetmyer, this is what we know Shimron can do. He’s one that he comes in, manoeuvres the ball at the start and he’s a powerful individual, and if we can get these sorts of performances from these guys consistently, I think it will bode well for us in the future,” the West Indies skipper continued.
“But that’s just a glimpse. The task is to be able to do that on a consistent basis. The glimpse is good enough and something we definitely look at going forward,” Pollard added.
The pair were also given some words of encouragement from all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as the pair get set to take over the reins from the senior players.
“He’s really just said...for us to put our hands up, more times than not, to win games for the West Indies team and let us not be lackadaisical in terms of even practice, our mindset,” Hetmyer revealed.
“...I think that’s really something that would really help both of us in our development as we continue to grow in T20 cricket,” Hetmyer said.
“So far, it’s been good, because after he spoke to us, Pooran, he got two 40s and last night I got 80, too. So far, it’s been good words. And it’s really something that I’ve taken on and I’m trying to work on from now on,” Hetmyer added.