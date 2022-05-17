Hibiscus stay unbeaten in Women’s T10

Hibiscus CC had a perfect run in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association T10 competition over the weekend, winning all three of their Group B matches on Saturday and Sunday to rise to head of the Group B standings with two more group stage matches to play.
On Saturday, Hibiscus defeated Queen’s XI by 21 runs and then had a massive 117-run victory over MLCA.
Karishma Ramharrack scored 28 not out in the first game as Hibiscus posted 80 for four off their ten overs. Queen’s XI were restricted to 59 for two in reply. Ramharrack then scored 54 not out against MLCA while Rachel Vincent-John top-scored with 61 not out as Hibiscus made 147 without loss.
Leeann Kirby then grabbed three wickets for five runs as MLCA reached 30 for eight when the overs ran out. On Sunday, Hibiscus whipped Phoenix by seven wickets in a last over finish.
In Group A, the T&T Under-19s won all three of their matches to keep alive their campaign. On Saturday, Djenaba Joseph starred with the bat, hitting 42 in their 60-run victory over AC Women and 53 not out in their 77-run win against Waterloo All Stars.
On Sunday, the U-19s whipped group leaders Technocrats by eight wickets with Joseph hitting 33 not out. The wins saw the U-19s rise to second on the Group A standings on six points, two behind Technocrats.
The U-19s will be in action again on May 28 when they tackle AC Women at Gilbert Park from 10 a.m. and Waterloo All Stars from 12 noon.
Meanwhile, Technocrats have one more group game against AC women at the same venue from 2 p.m.
In Group B, Hibiscus will complete their group stage campaign with matches against Queen’s XI and MLCA at Pierre Road in Charlieville at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively, while Phoenix will face Queen’s XI from 2 p.m.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals to be played on May 29 at Gilbert Park. The final takes place on the same day from 2 p.m.
(Saturday) Group A
T&T U-19 109-3 (10 overs) (Djenaba Joseph 42, Shalini Samaroo 27) vs AC women 49-5 (10) (Lerra Jennings 13, Shalini Samaroo 2/8) —T&T U-19 won by 60 runs
T&T U-19 110-1 (10) (Djenaba Joseph 53 n.o., Maria La Foucade 37) vs Waterloo Allstars 33-7 (10) (Amala Durgadeen 3/2, Shalini Samaroo 2/4) —T&T U-19 won by 77 runs
AC women 81-3 (10) (Glenecia Doudough 37 n.o., Rona Rajkumar 27; Kamara Ragoobar 2/13) vs Technocrats 85-1 (5.3) (Stacy Ann King 45, Felisha Jack 18, Kamara Ragoobar 19)
—Technocrats won by 9 wickets
Group B
Hibiscus CC 80-4 (10 (Karishma Ramharack 28 n.o., Kirbynia Alexander 12; Nadra-Dwarika-Baptiste 2/20) vs Queens XI 59-2 (10) (Jovanka Simon 37 n.o.) —Hibiscus CC won by 21 runs
Hibiscus CC 147-0 (10 (Rachel Vincent-John 61 n.o., Karishma Ramharack 54 n.o.) vs MLCA 30-8 (10) (Katrina Ruben 12; Danielle Seepersad 3/3, Leeann Kirby 3/5)
—Hibiscus CC won by 117 runs
Phoenix Women 132-1 (10) (Reniece Boyce 84 n.o., Leandra Ramdeen 16 n.o) vs Queens XI 52-5 (10) (Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair 19 n.o.; Steffi Soogrim 3/3)
—Phoenix women won by 80 runs
(Sunday) Group A
Technocrats 59-6 (10) (Janelle Ruiz 14; Shalini Samaroo 2/12) vs TT U19 60-2 (8) (Djenaba Joseph 33 n.o.; Kirah Manpaul 18 n.o.) —T&T U-19 won by 8 wickets
Waterloo Allstars 80-7 (10) (Amanda Rampaul 13; Samantha Ali 3/14) vs AC women 66-5 (10) (Lerra Jennings 22)
—Waterloo Allstars won by 14 runs
Waterloo Allstars 57-5 (10) (P. Nobbee 10; Mikaela Jodhan 2/7) vs Technocrats 2/59 (7.4) (Stacy Ann King 17 n.o., Felisha Jack 10, Mikaela Jodhan 10 n.o.)
—Technocrats won by 8 wickets
Group B
Phoenix women 64 6 (10) (Reniece Boyce 21, Shenelle Lord 18; Karishma Ramharack 3/7) vs Hibiscus CC 65-3 (9.4) (Rosalie Dolabaille 15, Leeann Kirby 12, Kirbynia Alexander 13)
—Hibiscus CC won by 7 wickets
MLCA 26-8 (10) (Rachael Ann Dookhoo 3/4, Talia Baksh 2/3, Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste 2/6) vs Queens XI 27-1 (3.3)
—Queens XI won by 9 wickets
MLCA 33-6 (10) (Katrina Ruben 12; Steffi Soogrim 2/0, Leandra Ramdeen 2/2) vs Phoenix women 35-1 (4.4) (Shenelle Lord 13 n.o.) —Phoenix women won by 9 wickets.