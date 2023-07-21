Former West Indies Players’ Association president Dinanath Ramnarine and former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Daren Ganga, along with a group of other local cricket administrators, have been ordered by the High Court to pay over $1 million ($1,094,723.99) in legal costs to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).
The order was made last week by Justice Jacqueline Wilson and arose out of a judicial review claim brought against the TTCB by the administrators. The other claimants in the matter are former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree and cricket officials Anil Kamal, Clint Pamphile and Camal Basdeo (now deceased).
They were challenging the legality and/or procedural impropriety and/or irrationality of certain Articles contained within the Constitution of the TTCB.
One of the issues raised by the claimants was the election of executive officers what was scheduled to take place on October 16, 2016.
Their contention was that the impugned provisions promote an inherently unfair electoral process and gave incumbent officers and persons nominated by them a material advantage over other persons who were contesting the election.
Attorneys for the TTCB on the other hand argued that the “unfair advantage” alleged by the claimants was based on assumptions that were fundamentally flawed and, in any event, contrary to their own evidence.
The administrators were questioning the fairness of the election given that the incumbent officers started with a 12-vote advantage from outgoing members as well as nominated members before the election began.
“The claimants allege that under the impugned provisions incumbent officers unfairly commence the electoral process with a block of 12 votes in their favour out of a potential 49. They argue that the system operates in a way that enables the executives to prevail at successive elections and to unfairly exclude new candidates from being elected,” the judge had pointed out.
In the end, however, Justice Wilson ruled against the former players and administrators, dismissing the action and directing that they bear the TTCB’s legal costs.
—with additional reporting by Ricky Ramdass