Andrew Lawrence

FLASHBACK: File photo from 2015 shows TTCB national league representatives (from left) Andrew Lawrence, Dinanath Ramnarine, Daren Ganga, Anil Kamal.

Former West Indies Players’ Association president Dinanath Ramnarine and former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Daren Ganga, along with a group of other local cricket administrators, have been ordered by the High Court to pay over $1 million ($1,094,723.99) in legal costs to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

The order was made last week by Justice Jacqueline Wilson and arose out of a judicial review claim brought against the TTCB by the administrators. The other claimants in the matter are former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree and cricket officials Anil Kamal, Clint Pamphile and Camal Basdeo (now deceased).

They were challenging the legality and/or procedural impropriety and/or irrationality of certain Articles contained within the Constitution of the TTCB.

One of the issues raised by the claimants was the election of executive officers what was scheduled to take place on October 16, 2016.

Their contention was that the impugned provisions promote an inherently unfair electoral process and gave incumbent officers and persons nominated by them a material advantage over other persons who were contesting the election.

Attorneys for the TTCB on the other hand argued that the “unfair advantage” alleged by the claimants was based on assumptions that were fundamentally flawed and, in any event, contrary to their own evidence.

The administrators were questioning the fairness of the election given that the incumbent officers started with a 12-vote advantage from outgoing members as well as nominated members before the election began.

“The claimants allege that under the impugned provisions incumbent officers unfairly commence the electoral process with a block of 12 votes in their favour out of a potential 49. They argue that the system operates in a way that enables the executives to prevail at successive elections and to unfairly exclude new candidates from being elected,” the judge had pointed out.

In the end, however, Justice Wilson ruled against the former players and administrators, dismissing the action and directing that they bear the TTCB’s legal costs.

—with additional reporting by Ricky Ramdass

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jerome Morrison

Jerome Morrison

In the vibrant world of youth sports, the Trinidad Express Newspapers proudly shines its spo…

GRITTY WINDIES

GRITTY WINDIES

The West Indies continued their fightback on the second day of the historic 100th Test match played between the Caribbean men and India, yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

And compared to Thursday’s first day, a much larger crowd turned up to witness it. From an overnight 288 for four, India were eventually dismissed for 438 on the stroke of tea. Talisman Virat Kohli led the charge with 121 with solid support from Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Aswhin (56)—both scoring half-centuries.

Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Keshorn grabs Herculis bronze

Keshorn Walcott bagged bronze in the men’s javelin at the Herculis Wanda Diamond League meet, in Monaco, yesterday. Walcott landed the spear 81.31 metres.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch was golden in Monaco, the 2021 Olympic Games silver medallist producing a big 85.95m throw to secure top spot, ahead of Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber, the silver medallist at 84.23.

Eight ‘Trini’ girls for RBC Tobago tourney

EIGHT female players from Trinidad have made the trip over to the sister isle for the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Shaw Park.

The list includes three daughters of multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed, Naomi, Lilly and Karissa, as well as the De Gannes-Maillard twins, Abigail and Laura-Li.

CASA team continues to struggle

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls were relegated into the playoff for fifth-place in the team event of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships, yesterday, in St Vincent.

And the boys were expected to follow them there last night as they lost their opening fixture Group A against British Virgin Islands (BVI) and were not favoured against the two strongest teams—Guyana and Cayman Islands—in their other round-robin matches yesterday.

Smith, Sealy sink T&T U-19s

Destructive spells from pacer Raneico Smith and left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy followed up solid batting and handed Barbados an innings and nine runs win against Trinidad and Tobago in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 three-day championship, yesterday in St Vincent.