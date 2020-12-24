HIGH HOPES

FOLLOWING a tumultuous year during which Trinidad and Tobago was temporarily suspended from international football, FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad has in his Christmas message expressed hope for growth in 2021, beginning with the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup qualifying campaign.
“The start of the World Cup qualifiers will be a test which we are all anticipating and promises to be an exciting and ambitious venture which will see us re-enter Concacaf and FIFA competitions for the first time in a year,’ Hadad stated.
“Our locally-based senior men’s team players braved the challenging conditions to turn up to practice over the past few months as we prepare for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which commence in March with a home fixture against Guyana,” he added. “We also appreciate the success and progress of several of our professional players in the overseas leagues such as Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, Levi Garcia, Akeem Garcia and Kennya Cordner to name a few. These players all excelled for their respective clubs in leagues from North America to Europe.”
Hadad acknowledged the devastating blows football has suffered in a year where the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to local sport in March. With no football being played, the void was filled by a protracted legal wrangle between former president Williams Wallace’s Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) executive and FIFA, football’s governing world body which removed them from office on March 17.
“We have encountered a trying and difficult year and we are looking forward to a brighter 2021. What we put into our football now, determines the end result,” Hadad said.
Hadad also addressed the imposing $70 million-plus debt of the almost insolvent TTFA which he inherited when the normalisation committee was installed.
“Our tasks of addressing the current debt, running the daily affairs of the TTFA, reviewing and amending the Statutes, and generally charting a better way forward for Trinidad and Tobago football remain top priority,” he said.
The normalisation committee chairman further stated:“We are currently focused on a strategic planning process as it is imperative that our plan is locked in place and becomes a blueprint for long-term growth and stability. I take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders for their ongoing support and patience over the past few months. We have and will continue to invest significant time and energy into getting the best outcome for the country.
“We will update you on our plans as they evolve, as we work towards being in a position to share our future strategies. Additionally we are currently in a process of forging stronger relationships with our existing partners and stakeholders and do have plans to ensure they are part of our future success.
“We are buoyed by a promising future and as I have said in the past, we have been presented with an opportunity to make a change. We must all embrace this and remain positive and committed to building back our country’s football. We must do this for the players, youth, fans, coaches and for all stakeholders.”
Hadad noted that football does not exist in isolation and is also affected by the challenges of society. Therefore the existing problems in local football coupled with the pandemic have made this year into one of the most challenging periods in the TTFA’s history. Despite the socio-economic challenges, he assured that the normalisation committee will undertake a number of interventions in order to develop the organisation and to elevate the game to a higher standard.
“This year has been a terribly testing and difficult one for everyone in some way or another,” said Hadad. “We are so thankful to end 2020 and to enter into 2021, with the TTFA as a functioning member of FIFA and Concacaf. The support, interaction and experience shared from those in FIFA and Concacaf have been important in guiding us to this point and to where we are aiming towards 2021 and beyond.”
Hadad also expressed plans to expand on the use of the TTFA’s Home of Football hotel from 2021. The facility currently serves as a step-down facility in the Government’s Covid recovery efforts.
“There are ongoing plans to expand on the use of the facility from 2021 of which you will hear more about in the new year,” Hadad stated.