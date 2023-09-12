High hopes

The first season since the Covid-19 hiatus now behind them, teams across the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League expect a season of better quality in 2023.
This afternoon, all 16 teams in the top flight will take to the field, with defending league champions St Benedict’s College, fresh from their victory in the season curtain-raiser against Fatima College, aiming to make a further statement when they take on San Juan North Secondary at Bourg Mulatresse.
If Saturday’s seven-goal contest was anything to go by, Benedict’s and Fatima—last year’s InterCol winners—will be close to the top again when the trophies are handed out at the end of the season. But coaches across the league expect a more competitive season than last year’s first after the stoppage because of the pandemic.
“I believe it’s a tougher competition for everybody. Everybody had more time to put in preparation, to assess what they have, see what talent they could bring in,” reckons St Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce.
The champs will be without last year’s talisman, Tariq Lee this season, but Saturday’s win over Fatima showed that Benedict’s still have goals and plenty of game in them.
Fatima should be the leading team among the northern schools. But coach Hutson Charles expects a more competitive league because teams have had, “a lot more time to prepare.”
Today, Fatima start at home with a potentially tricky assignment against St Anthony’s College whose coach Ronald Daniel is hoping that his “more mature” squad can push for a top five placing this year.
Meanwhile, former Fatima coach Wayne Sheppard is making a return to the Premier Division with promoted Arima North Secondary. Arima, the “Dial Dynamos,” traditional East Zone powerhouses and East InterCol finalists in 2022, are back in the top tier after an eight-year absence. And for Sheppard, staying up will make it a good season. Finishing in the top half of the standings would make it a “fantastic” one. He expects the campaign to be tough, not only because Arima are starting over among the big boys, but also because some teams have done a lot of work ahead of the new season.
“This year’s SSFL is going to be one of the highest (in standard) in the last five or six years,” he declares. “I’ve looked at all the teams. I’ve seen some crazy recruiting. It’s almost like EPL (English Premier League) business.”
He notes that, “the standard last year was very low because teams focused on recruitment rather than on development but there was no football being played.
This year you had youth leagues to view emerging talents.” He adds that, “boys are back into the rhythm of playing and training. You have a number of talented players who are on show now.”
When it comes to recruitment, not all teams are created equal in the SSFL.
“Unfortunately for us, we don’t have that luxury (to recruit),” says Trinity College East coach Dwayne Davis. Trinity are the defending East InterCol champs but their pre-season campaign was not as smooth as Davis would have liked, with the availability of a number of players being uncertain up to last week. Trinity will definitely be without attacking standout Jaheim Faustin and they could be one of those schools just hoping to hold their own this season.
Trinity begin today at home to East Mucurapo Secondary, a team that just managed to stay up last year with a group of rookies but coach Dale Saunders is hoping his boys will build on that experience.
Presentation College San Fernando coach Shawn Cooper also confirmed, “some teams have strengthened, they did some recruiting.” Cooper does not expect a “lop-sided” competition this year.
And he adds: “Coaches would have seen where they were deficient in 2022 and would have gone ahead and tried to strengthen their teams.”
Presentation, second in Group B last season to San Juan North Secondary, have basically kept hold of their 2022 squad. They start today against Arima North in the Arima Velodrome and will expect to be top five challengers once more, but the expectations may be lower for San Juan North, who have lost their goal-scoring captain Larry Noel, now on scholarship in the United States. Influential midfielder Lindell Sween is still in the ranks however, but manager Stephen Clarke says his team is struggling for depth of players.
San Juan have the difficult assignment of trying to contain St Benedict’s this afternoon. And promoted Chaguanas North Secondary may also feel that they will have it all to do away to another of the southern powerhouses, Naparima College, who had a smooth pre-season, according to coach Travis Mulraine.
“We were able to put in a lot more work technically and tactically,” he says.
In other matches, Tobago side Bishop’s High School, hoping to make their return to the Premier Division more permanent this season, play fellow Tobago team Speyside High; promoted St Mary’s College go to Princes Town to take on Pleasantville Secondary and North rivals Malick Secondary and Queen’s Royal College face each other on St Mary’s Ground.
All matches at 3.30 p.m.
Fixtures:
Arima North vs Presentation, Arima Velodrome
Naparima vs Chaguanas North, Lewis Street
Fatima vs St Anthony’s, Fatima Ground
San Juan North vs St Benedict’s, Bourg Mulatresse
Trinity East vs East Mucurapo, Trincity
Malick vs QRC, St Mary’s Ground
Pleasantville vs St Mary’s, Yolande Pompey Ground
Speyside vs Bishop’s High, Speyside Rec Ground