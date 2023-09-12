High hopes

Jordan Johnson carved out a half-century to extend his heavy scoring but off-spinner Vihas Thewmika’s five-wicket haul crippled West Indies Under-19s on the opening day of the second Youth “Test”, yesterday.

The left-hander, who struck a magnificent hundred on the final day of the first Youth “Test” last week, top-scored with 52 but the visitors crumbled from 57 without loss to 127 all out in their first innings.