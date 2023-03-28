Annabella Hill and the Fletcher sisters, Justynne and Jaimie were impressive for Trinidad and Tobago at equestrian competitions in Wellington, Florida, USA, recently.

In a T&T Equestrian Association (TTEA) press release, 14-year-old Hill was praised for performing well in dressage. “Annabella trained with Philesha Chandler of Chandler Dressage, Inc. and achieved success with 65.8% riding the Training Level 3 test in the competition.

“Justynne and Jaimie Fletcher,” the press release continued, “also improved their show jumping skills with the help of FEI Level 3 Coach, Jaime Morillo.” Justynne, 14, and Jaimie, 12 combined for five podium finishes.

“Justynne rode Dulce de Leche and Jaimie rode the 17.1hh Gentle Mr Vdm in a major competition at The Ridge at Wellington Groves, which is owned by USA Olympian Nona Garson. Both girls performed admirably, with Justynne placing 3rd in the .90 metres Jumper class, 1st in the .90m Jumper Table 2 class, and 1st in the 1.10m High Child/Adult Jumper Classic. Jaimie placed 2nd in the .90m Jumper class and 2nd in the 1.10m High Child/Adult Jumper Classic. It was the first time both riders competed at the 1.10m height.”

Hill and the Fletchers are rising equestrian stars with a bright future in the sport. “The Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association is extremely proud of their young riders’ accomplishments at their first overseas competitions.”

A scintillating unbeaten cameo at the back end from all-rounder Romario Shepherd and an outstanding career-best five-wicket haul by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, combined to fire West Indies to a seven-run victory and their first T20I series win over South Africa in nearly a decade yesterday.

JORDANE DOOKIE is the only player from the host country to advance to today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) T&T International Junior Classic at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Red Force look to end on a high

The return of West Indies Test bowler Shannon Gabriel will add some fire to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling attack but the team’s batting remains a concern heading into their final round West Indies Championship match against Jamaica Scorpions, bowling off from 10 a.m. today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

T&T girls secure two silver medals in Youth t-tennis

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago girls’ teams earned silver medals when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Guyana.

After beating Guyana 3-0 and losing 3-1 to eventual champions Dominican Republic when the straight round-robin event began the day before, the Under-19 girls needed to go down to the wire to edge Jamaica for second place.

Hillview off to winning start in defence of InterCol T20 title

Defending Secondary Schools Cricket League InterCol T20 champions Hillview College opened their 2023 campaign with an emphatic 125-run victory over Tunapuna Secondary in their Round of 16 match at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe yesterday.

Batting first Hillview posted 197 for four off their 20 overs with opener Joseph Mendoza hitting 52. In reply, Tunapuna Secondary were restricted to 72 for nine.

IT FELT like Trinidad and Tobago had lost a World Cup qualifier, following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Nicaragua in their CONCACAF Nations League decider at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.