Annabella Hill and the Fletcher sisters, Justynne and Jaimie were impressive for Trinidad and Tobago at equestrian competitions in Wellington, Florida, USA, recently.
In a T&T Equestrian Association (TTEA) press release, 14-year-old Hill was praised for performing well in dressage. “Annabella trained with Philesha Chandler of Chandler Dressage, Inc. and achieved success with 65.8% riding the Training Level 3 test in the competition.
“Justynne and Jaimie Fletcher,” the press release continued, “also improved their show jumping skills with the help of FEI Level 3 Coach, Jaime Morillo.” Justynne, 14, and Jaimie, 12 combined for five podium finishes.
“Justynne rode Dulce de Leche and Jaimie rode the 17.1hh Gentle Mr Vdm in a major competition at The Ridge at Wellington Groves, which is owned by USA Olympian Nona Garson. Both girls performed admirably, with Justynne placing 3rd in the .90 metres Jumper class, 1st in the .90m Jumper Table 2 class, and 1st in the 1.10m High Child/Adult Jumper Classic. Jaimie placed 2nd in the .90m Jumper class and 2nd in the 1.10m High Child/Adult Jumper Classic. It was the first time both riders competed at the 1.10m height.”
Hill and the Fletchers are rising equestrian stars with a bright future in the sport. “The Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association is extremely proud of their young riders’ accomplishments at their first overseas competitions.”