TOBAGONIAN Josiah Hills and Nirav Dougdeen were unbeaten over the weekend in the national 12 & under tennis trials at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The group favourites dominated the three-day competition and will lead the Trinidad and Tobago team in next month’s ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 & Under Development Championships.
The top three players from the two straight round-robin groups earned selection on the team for the tournament, which will take place at the same venue from July 15-23.
Hills, who first shot into the spotlight when he was crowned 10 & under champion in the Catch National Junior Championships at the age of six in 2019, was followed by Zelig Williams and Oliver Harrigan, respectively, in Group 2.
Jack Brown and Alex Sharma will complete the squad after placing second and third, respectively, in Group 1 to to Dougdeen, who captured his first major title in April when he was crowned 12 & under champ of the RBC Junior Tournament.
Williams has won multiple 10 & under doubles titles and he ended last season in November by lifting this age-group trophy in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament.
Brown, who had won the same title the year before, reached the 12 & under quarterfinals of a tournament in Barbados in April, along with the improving Harrigan, grandson of former national champion Hugh Harrigan.
The trials, the first sporting action at Racquet Centre since the East Clubs Classified Tournament concluded at the start of February, 2020, completed on Sunday, the day after the girls’ event ended.
Abba Campbell-Smith, who has won the 12 & under titles in her last three tournaments, and Tobagonian Makeda Bain, who completed a hat-trick of titles in January 2020, shortly before the first Covid-19 shutdown, played unbeaten to win Groups 1 and 2, respectively.
Cherdine Sylvester and Cyra Ramcharan were second and third, respectively, in Group 1 and Lily Mohammed and Madison Khan will complete the team after placing second and third, respectively, in Group 2.
This will be the third time in succession that T&T will host the “Development Championship”, which was not contested in the last two years because of the pandemic.
Boys’ results:
GROUP 1
N. Dougdeen bt A, Sharma 6-7 (4/7), 11/9; bt Jacob Jacelon 6-4, 6-2; bt Christopher Khan 6-4, 5-7, 10/3; bt J. Brown 6-4, 6-2.
Brown bt Sharma 4-6, 6-4, 10/7; bt Jacelon 6-2, 6-2; bt Khan 4-6, 6-1, 10/4.
Sharma bt Jacelon 4-6, 6-3, 10/4; bt Khan 6-4, 2-6, 10/8.
Khan bt Jaceleon 4-6, 6-3, 10/5.
GROUP 2
J. Hills bt Darius Rahaman 6-1, 6-0; bt Z. Williams 6-2, 6-3; bt Harrigan 2-6, 6-0, 10/3; bt Sanjay Ramcharitar 6-2, 6-2.
Williams bt Rahaman 6-4, 6-2; bt Harrigan 2-6, 6-4, 10/8; bt Ramcharitar 6-2, 6-0.
Harrigan bt Rahaman 6-4, 7-6 (7/4); bt Ramcharitar 6-1, 6-0.
Rahaman bt Ramcharitar 6-3, 6-2.