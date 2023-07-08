JOSIAH HILLS and Christopher Khan were forced to battle right down to the wire to advance to the 14 and under final of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
After allowing national Under-12 champion Jack Brown just one game in the semi-finals earlier in the day, national Under-14 champ Hills edged Brian Harricharan 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 10/6 in the semi-finals.
Khan needed two deciding match tiebreaks to book his place in the title match after press time last night.
The Trinity Cup 12 and under winner denied Darius Rahaman 4-6, 6-4, 10/4 in the semis, after nosing out Oliver Harrigan 2-6, 6-3, 10/8.
After receiving byes straight into the last four of the girls’ equivalent category, Makeda Bain and Abba Campbell-Smith marched into last night’s final.
National 12 and under champ Campbell-Smith was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Cyra Ramcharan, but Bain, the 14 and under champ of last month’s Lease Operator Limited Junior Tournament, was even more stingy as she only allowed Charde Sylvester one game.
Sylvester had dismissed Elyse Ferguson 6-0, 6-3 in the quarters, but her sister Cherdine went down 6-3, 6-0 to Ramcharan in her attempt to reach the last four.
Action in the other age-groups – 10, 12, 16 and 18 & under – will take place from today until Friday, with first serve being 9 a.m. every day.
Selected results: Boys’ quarter-finals — B. Harricharan bt Jacob Jacelon 6-2, 6-1; D. Rahaman bt Alex Sharma 6-2, 6-2.