JOSIAH HILLS marched into two singles finals in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships yesterday, at Shaw Park.
The national Under-14 champion could not have been more impressive as he overwhelmed Gabriel De Noon 4-0, 4-0 in the age-group semi-finals.
Jaysean Wells edged Novak Malcolm —the Under-12 champ in the recent Sagicor Junior Tournament in Trinidad— 4-1, 2-4, 5-3 to earn the other place in today’s title match. The two former national Under-10 champs squared off in a preview of today’s final later in the day yesterday, and Hills scored a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 in the Under-16 semis. De Noon and Jordell Chapman were playing in the second semi after press time last night.
Makeda Bain and Naomi Mohammed received byes straight into the last four of both the girls’ Under-14 and 16 draws.
The younger age-group semis will feature all three daughters of multiple national champ Shenelle Mohammed, as Lilly cruised past Cherdine Sylvester 4-2, 4-1 and Karissa was a 5-3, 4-2 winner over Sylvester’s sister Charde in yesterday’s quarter-finals.
Lilly’s opponent in the semis will be title favourite Bain, and the two could also meet in the Under-16 semis, as Lilly was favoured to defeat Laura-Le De Gannes Maillard after press time in the quarter-finals.
Naomi, the eldest of the three sisters from Trinidad, will tackle the youngest, Karissa, in the Under-14 semis, and Shiloh Walker for a place in the Under-16 title match. Walker moved into the last four by defeating Eva Pasea 6-0, 7-6 (7/3) yesterday.
Nicholas Ready will attempt to defeat a member of the Chapman family for the second straight day when the six-day tournament concludes today. The Under-18 favourite took down Jordell 6-1, 7-5 yesterday and will oppose older brother Jaylon, who was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Luca De Noon in the other semi-final. First serve is 9 a.m.