HILLS siblings, Josiah and Christina, are overwhelming favourites to capture singles titles in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
This tournament usually ends the season in mid-December, but it was postponed because of Covid-19 and served off yesterday with 54 matches.
Christina, who was just edged in the 16 and under final when the last national junior competition – Lease Operators Limited – in November, will be very difficult to stop as the five other players in the field are not in her league.
Lease champ Josiah, who was still six years old when he was crowned national ten and under champ in 2018, is not expected to be challenged in his quest to capture his second straight 12 and under title.
The field of 13 also includes Jack Brown and Zelig Williams, the Lease 10 and under champs of 2020 and last year, respectively.
It is also expected to be a successful tournament for the Campbell-Smith siblings.
All four – Em Miryam, Yeshowah, Rukha and Abba – could be contenders for titles, but the latter has the best chance as Abba is the 12 and under favourite after lifting this trophy in Lease.
The field of nine also includes Mohammed sisters, Lily and Karissa, as well as Anneleisa Orr and Cyra Ramcharan, the Lease ten and under winner and runner-up, respectively.
Em-Miryam, Division B champ of last year’s East Clubs Classified Tournament, could go all the way in the 14 and under category, but Brianna Haricharan and who reached the Division A final of the recent Duke’s Academy Tournament, is the one to beat.
Gabriella Prince, winner of the 12 and under title in the Catch Junior Championships and the Lease 14 and under crown last season, has cooled off this year, but she still has to be respected.
Rukha only has two opponents in the 10 and under age-group, but she is still not the favourite as Catch runner-up Ysanne Williams is one of them.
The Boys 14 and under division is wide open, but the main contenders should be Jordell Chapman, Daniel Rahaman and last year’s East C Class champ Yeshowah.
Last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa is the No.3 seed in the 16 & under category, but the Lease 14 and under champ is more than capable of going all the way.
Luca De Noon is the top seed, while Beckham Sylvester and Zachery Byng, the Lease winner and runner-up, respectively, are seeded second and fourth, respectively, in the 16-draw.
Byng’s brother Sebastien, was the 18 and under runner-up in Lease and he is seeded third in this draw. Last year’s Catch runner-up Jamaal Alexis is the top seed, while Tim Pasea, the 2020 Lease and RBC 16 and under champ, and Christopher Roberts are seeded second and fourth, respectively, in the 16-draw.
There are just three players in the girls’ equivalent event and last year’s runner-up Cameron Wong should beat both Charlotte Ready and last year’s Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph for the title.
The Boys 16 and under and 18 and under events are the only ones with knockout from the starts.
The round-robin group stage in the other categories should conclude today and the main draws will take place from tomorrow until Thursday.
The ten and under and girls’ 18 and under events are straight round-robin as only three players are involved in each.
There are 51 matches on today’s schedule and first serve is 9 a.m.