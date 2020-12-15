Hills siblings march into ‘RBC’ finals

Jordane Dookie

Hills siblings, Christina and Josiah, marched into singles finals and Charles Devaux almost pulled off the upset of the season when the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament continued yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Devaux was eventually edged 6-1, 4-6, 10/7 in the Under-18 semi-finals by top-seed and defending champion Ebolum Nwokolo, who at attempting complete a hat-trick of titles this in this category.

Luca Shamsi, who was edged by Nwokolo in the final of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament last month, crushed Sebastian Sylvester 6-0, 6-1 for the other place in tomorrow’s title match, after taking down No. 2 seed Ethan Wong 6-2, 6-1 the night before.

Last year’s Under-14 runner-up Christina Hills was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Shania Smith, but Gabriella Prince was more impressive in the other semi, allowing “Lease” champ Brianna Harricharan just one game.

Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he was crowed national Under-10 champ in April last year, took down Darius Rahaman 4-0, 4-2, while “Lease” champ Jack Brown halted Alex Sharma 4-2, 4-1 in the other semi-final in the age group.

Gabby Mackenzie has improved significantly since the six-month shutdown because of coronavirus (Covid-19) and she proved it by stunning top seed Charlotte Ready 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 10/1 in Monday night’s Under-18 quarter-finals.

“Lease” runner-up Zara Ghuran moved into the last four with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong did not drop a single game to Jada Des Vignes to get there.

“Lease” champ Jordane Dookie had edged last year’s Under-14 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 3-6, 6-4, 10/5 before press time in the first quarter-final. Today is the penultimate day of the six-day tournament and first serve is 9 a.m.

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Kevin Molino has been basically told he is free to accept the new deal offered by his American Major League soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United or go elsewhere.

Molino enjoyed perhaps his best-ever season in the MLS with nine goals and four assists in 1,264 minutes. He kept form in the playoffs, with four goals in three appearances. However, now, he’s out of contract.

CWI confirms Windies’ third tour amid Covid

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the men’s tour of Bangladesh next month, their third series amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows a report by a CWI inspection team which travelled to the Asian nation last month to conduct a review of the facilities and health protocols.

In the draft itinerary released Tuesday, West Indies will face the hosts in two Tests which will be preceded by three One-Day Internationals.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will get their first taste of competitive cricket since March when they assemble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba for their first practice match, geared towards preparing the team for next February’s Regional Super50 competition.

DERRON DOUGLAS and Jonathan Cottay picked up from where they left off before the coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown over the weekend in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Junior Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Joevin Jones was given a failing grade of just four for his performance in the 2020 MLS Cup final in which his Seattle Sounders club was defeated 3-0 by Colombus Crew.

Jones, 29, gave an indifferent first-half performance before being substituted with his team trailing 2-0. With Jones done, Seattle improved significantly in the second half, before conceding a third on the counter-attack.