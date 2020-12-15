Hills siblings march into ‘RBC’ finals

Hills siblings, Christina and Josiah, marched into singles finals and Charles Devaux almost pulled off the upset of the season when the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament continued yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Devaux was eventually edged 6-1, 4-6, 10/7 in the Under-18 semi-finals by top-seed and defending champion Ebolum Nwokolo, who at attempting complete a hat-trick of titles this in this category.
Luca Shamsi, who was edged by Nwokolo in the final of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament last month, crushed Sebastian Sylvester 6-0, 6-1 for the other place in tomorrow’s title match, after taking down No. 2 seed Ethan Wong 6-2, 6-1 the night before.
Last year’s Under-14 runner-up Christina Hills was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Shania Smith, but Gabriella Prince was more impressive in the other semi, allowing “Lease” champ Brianna Harricharan just one game.
Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he was crowed national Under-10 champ in April last year, took down Darius Rahaman 4-0, 4-2, while “Lease” champ Jack Brown halted Alex Sharma 4-2, 4-1 in the other semi-final in the age group.
Gabby Mackenzie has improved significantly since the six-month shutdown because of coronavirus (Covid-19) and she proved it by stunning top seed Charlotte Ready 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 10/1 in Monday night’s Under-18 quarter-finals.
“Lease” runner-up Zara Ghuran moved into the last four with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong did not drop a single game to Jada Des Vignes to get there.
“Lease” champ Jordane Dookie had edged last year’s Under-14 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 3-6, 6-4, 10/5 before press time in the first quarter-final. Today is the penultimate day of the six-day tournament and first serve is 9 a.m.