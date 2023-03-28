Hillview off to winning start in defence of InterCol T20 title

Defending Secondary Schools Cricket League InterCol T20 champions Hillview College opened their 2023 campaign with an emphatic 125-run victory over Tunapuna Secondary in their Round of 16 match at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe yesterday.
Batting first Hillview posted 197 for four off their 20 overs with opener Joseph Mendoza hitting 52. In reply, Tunapuna Secondary were restricted to 72 for nine.
Elsewhere, Samir Saroop scored 142 for St Mary’s College as they whipped El Dorado East Secondary by 137 runs at CIC Ground in St Clair.
Saroop smashed ten sixes and 12 fours in his 69-ball knock that led the Saints to 242 for four. He also grabbed two wickets as El Do replied with 105 for five.
SSCL T20 InterCol round of 16 results:
Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 131-9 (Justin Abdool 37, Matheus Komal 35; Kristoff Seeraj 3/16, Keshav Dharamdeo 2/10) St Benedict’s College 133-2 (Josh Telemaque 57 no, Jonathon Jebodh 30) --St Benedict’s won by 8 wickets
Fatima College 166-4 (18 overs) (Aditya Ramdeen 57, Zachary Siewah 47) vs Couva East Sec 121-4 (18 overs) (Dimitri Ramjattan 47, Mathias Bruzal 29) --Fatima won by 45 runs
Hillview College 197-4 (Joseph Mendoza 52, Ethan Ramsundar 43, Rondell Ramlogan 36, Andre Suglal 25; Kal-el Dipchand 2/29) vs Tunapuna Secondary 72-9 (Alejandro Kassiram 26; Rikki Ragoonanan 3/3, Andre Suglal 2/16) --Hillview won by 125 runs
Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 154-9 (Audan Lakhansingh 25, Sanjiv Balliram 22; Ubaidullah Abdoel 3/13, Ajay Ramoat 2/27) vs ASJA Boys San Fernando 95 (Ubaidullah Abdoel 40; Andrew Rambaran 3/15, Ryan Ganase 2/15, Rajeev Ramnath 2/12) --Vishnu Boys won by 60 runs
Naparima College 213-4 (Fareez Ali 76, Mathew Cooper 50 no) vs Princes Town West Sec 45 (Liam Mamchan 4/13, Zachary Ramjattan 2/0) --Naparima won by 168 runs
Pres Chaguanas 196-6 (Brandon Phillip 53, Dillon Balkaran 52, Luke Ali 37; Ethan Aparicio 2/35) vs Trinity East 62 all out (Enreiko Primchan 2/5, Adam Furlonge 2/3) --Pres won by 134 runs
St Mary’s College 242-4 (Samir Saroop 142, Jesse Sookwah 40; Jarell Figari 2/38) vs El Dorado East Sec 105-5 (Kavir Boodoosingh 51 n.o.; Samir Saroop 2/10) --St Mary’s won by 137 runs