Hillview through to T20 semis

Hillview College kept alive their quest for a fourth consecutive Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) T20 title by the narrowest of margins, yesterday.
Hillview, who won the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, pulled off a four-run victory over Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College at Agostini Settlement Recreation Ground in Chase Village.
Batting first, Hillview were dismissed for 129 in 19.2 overs with the opening pair of Joseph Mendoza and Andre Suglal doing most of the heavy lifting.
The pair put on 84 runs in the first 12 overs of the game before Mendoza was bowled by Aidan Lakhansingh for 34.
Suglal was lbw to Ishant Roopnarine for 37 while Rondell Ramlogan chipped in with 19, but no other batter could reach double figures as Vishnu closed off the innings with some tight bowling.
Hillview were 113 for two after the 15th over and only managed to score 16 runs before being dismissed with four balls left in the innings.
In reply, Vishnu lost wickets regularly and were 77 for seven after 14 overs before Matthias Ramdular’s 27 off 26 balls kept them in the hunt in the back end of the chase.
However, Jonathan Durgadeen emerged the hero for Hillview. With nine runs to defend in the final over, Durgadeen removed the dangerous Ramdular with the first ball of the final over before restricting Vishnu to 125 for nine to seal the win for his team.
Meanwhile, Presentation College Chaguanas pulled off a close five-run victory in their quarterfinal fixture against St Mary’s College at Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour.
The 2019 finalists, Pres Chaguanas were restricted to 89 for eight in their 20 overs, and that proved just enough as St Mary’s were dismissed for 84 in 16.2 overs.
In other results yesterday, 2015 champions Fatima College defeated Naparima College by 34 runs to reach the final four, while League champions Presentation College San Fernando booked their place in the semis with a seven-wicket win over St Benedict’s College.
Hillview College will meet Pres San Fernando while Pres Chaguanas will face Fatima College in the semi-finals on Monday.
Summarised Scores
Presentation College Chaguanas 89-8 (20 overs) (Enrico Primchan 19; Mikaeel Ali 3/17, Reuel Williams 2/16) vs St Mary’s College 84 (16.2 overs) (Jesse Sookwah 27, Mikaeel Ali 19; Zachary Madray 3/16, Rajesh Maharaj 2/14, Thomas Walsh 2/16)
— Pres Chaguanas won by 5 runs
Fatima College 109-6 (20 overs) (Aditya Ramdeen 27, Zachary Siewah 27; Liam Mamchan 3/12, Matthew Cooper 2/15) vs Naparima College 75 (18.4 overs) (Maleek Lewis 3/12, Aditya Ramdeen 2/11, Caiden Mack 2/23)
— Fatima won by 34 runs
St Benedict’s College 69 (19.4 overs) (Khaleem Mohammed 3/8, Christian Rampersad 4/21) vs Presentation College San Fernando 70-3 (9.4 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 25 n.o.; Luke Harding 2/20)
— Pres San Fernando won by 7 wickets
Hillview College 129 (19.2 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 34, Andre Suglal 37; Aidan Lakhansingh 3/17, Andrew Rambaran 2/6) vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 125-9 (20 overs) (Matthias Ramdular 27, Andrew Rambaran 21; Jordan Mohammed 4/18, Qaadir Juman 2/29)
— Hillview College won by 4 runs