The Leatherback Giants and the Steelpan Strikers are locked in a close battle for the third playoff spot in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast after easy wins on the eighth day of action yesterday.
On a rainy day at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Leatherback Giants whipped the Cocrico Cavaliers in the first match, while the Strikers defeated the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by six wickets in the final game of the day.
The second match between the Strikers and the leaders the Blue Devils was washed out.
In the opening game yesterday, Terrance Hinds starred for the Giants, blasting 46 off 20 balls with fives sixes and two fours.
Following the early dismissal of Kamil Pooran without scoring,No. 3 Hinds got the chase off to a rapid start, flashing Anderson Mahase for a four to midwicket and two sixes down the ground as the clouds began to darken around the ground.
Hinds then pulled pacer Philton Williams into the stands in the midwicket region before cutting the next ball over backward point for another six as the Giants took charge of the chase.
Opener Amir Jangoo (19) also showed some enterprise with a scoop for four off Williams to take the score past 50 in the fourth over with a light drizzle coming down.
Hinds raced to 45 off 18 balls with a four to backward point and a six over midwicket before falling in the next over, caught by Dexter Sween off the bowling of Jon Russ Jagessar, but by that time the Giants were well on their way to victory.
In the final game, the Scorchers tallied 82 for six and the Strikers replied with 83 for four off 9.2 overs.
The tournament continues today with three matches.
The Cavaliers are up against the Blue Devils from 10.30 a.m while the Giants will play back-to-back matches against the Soca Kings and the Scorchers from 12.30 pm and 2.45 pm respectively.
Summarised scores:
Cocrico Cavaliers 83-6 (Brandon Ramdial 26, Navin Bidaisee 22, Dexter Sween 20; Sion Hackett 3/15, Terrance Hinds 1/10, Vishan Jaggessar 1/11) vs Leatherback Giants 87-4 (8.2 overs) (Terrance Hinds 46, Amir Jangoo 19; Jon Russ Jagessar 2/10, Anderson Mahase 1/25, Navin Bidaisee 1/14)
--Leatherback Giants won by 6 wickets
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 82-6 (D Williams 31; Uthman Muhammad 3/12, S Ramdial 1/2, Imran Khan 1/16) vs Steelpan Strikers 83-4 (9.2 overs) (Imran Khan 24; Jabari Mills 2/7, Marlon Richards 2/19)
--Strikers won by six wickets
Steelpan Strikers vs Blue Devils — Match abandoned
Today’s Dream 11 Trinidad T10 fixtures
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Blue Devils, 10.30 a.m.
Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings, 12.30 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants, 2.45 p.m.