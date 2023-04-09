Historic day in ‘Catch’ tourney

TODAY in an historic day in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships.

The country’s leading junior tournament has been going on for over three decades, but today will be the first day of action ever in the girls’ 21 & under division.

The four participants are in a straight round-robin event and all four will be in action today when the second stage of the tournament gets going at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Charlotte Ready will come up against Aalisha Alexis around noon, and then Ella Carrington will face Cameron Wong in a match which is expected to determine the eventual champion.

Alexis, who beat Wong in the 16 & under final in 2019 and for the 18 & under title in the last edition two years ago, is the only one of the four not in the 18 & under draw.

The Tobagonian Ready is the No. 1 seed, but Wong, doubles champion in the last two editions of the Tranquillity Open Tournament, is also on the top half of the draw and she is expected to tackle second-seeded two-time ‘Tranquil” runner-up Carrington in Thursday’s final.

In the girls’ 16 & under division, De Gannes-Maillard twins, Laura Li and Abigail, are seeded first and second, respectively.

The 10, 12 and 14 & under categories took place last week.

There are 16 matches on today’s schedule and first serve is at 9 a.m.

