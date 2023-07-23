Historic occasion

The West Indies have held their own over the first three days of the centennial Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, with both teams having their moments at different stages in what has been an intriguing contest so far.
The hosts have already done better than in the first Test in Dominica and while the number one Test team in the world might be imposing their will on proceedings entering today’s final day, enjoying the better of the exchanges, the fight shown by the hosts would have been well appreciated by the small crowd.
Among the highlights was the celebration of “The Little Master” Sunil Gavaskar by the Oval on the second day of the contest.
Considered to be the greatest opening batter in the history of the game, Gavaskar shared a special connection with the Oval where he scored four centuries, including scores of 124 and 224 in the 1971 Test.