Historic occasion

Virat Kohli

RUN MACHINE: India batter Virat Kohli in action during the second day of the second Test. Kohli went on to bring up his 29th Test century to put India in firm control.

The West Indies have held their own over the first three days of the centennial Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, with both teams having their moments at different stages in what has been an intriguing contest so far.

The hosts have already done better than in the first Test in Dominica and while the number one Test team in the world might be imposing their will on proceedings entering today’s final day, enjoying the better of the exchanges, the fight shown by the hosts would have been well appreciated by the small crowd.

Joshua Da Silva

GOOD GLOVE WORK: West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva had a good outing behind the stumps in his first Test at his home venue in Port of Spain. This was his second catch of the India first innings to dismiss his opposite number Ishan Kishan for 25 off the bowling of Jason Holder, left, on the second day of the match at the Oval in Port of Spain. Da Silva took three catches and effected one stumping in the first innings.

Among the highlights was the celebration of “The Little Master” Sunil Gavaskar by the Oval on the second day of the contest.

Considered to be the greatest opening batter in the history of the game, Gavaskar shared a special connection with the Oval where he scored four centuries, including scores of 124 and 224 in the 1971 Test.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES CAVE IN

WINDIES CAVE IN

The West Indies managed to avoid the follow-on early on the fourth day of the second Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.

However, a familiar batting meltdown followed, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task to avoid an Indian sweep of the two-match Test series.

Resuming from an overnight position of 229 for five, the Windies lost their last five wickets for the addition of just 26 runs, the lower order collapse handing the visitors a 183-run first innings advantage.

Malik Gopaul rules in Siparia

Malik Gopaul rules in Siparia

Malik Gopaul emerged victorious in the St Christopher Table Tennis Tournament, earlier this month.

The singles competition was staged at the Siparia Community Centre and was open to all players living in south Trinidad.

France-based Gopaul topped group four, the 14-year-old attacker getting the better of Don Savant and Rafael Pinder-Lezama. In the quarterfinal round, the talented teenager stopped Samuel Sandasie.

Historic occasion

Historic occasion

The West Indies have held their own over the first three days of the centennial Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, with both teams having their moments at different stages in what has been an intriguing contest so far.

WI DIG IN

WI DIG IN

There were some oohs and aahs on the third day of the 100th Test match between West Indies a…