The flair of Caribbean Carnival will meet the best of American “sportainment” as Cricket West Indies (CWI) and USA Cricket have been confirmed as the joint hosts of the 2024 International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.
The ICC made the announcement yesterday when it revealed the hosts nations for all major ICC men’s limited overs events between 2024 and 2031.
The news was met with great excitement from CWI president Ricky Skerritt and CEO Johnny Grave who are both looking forward to the partnership with USA Cricket unlocking even more possibilities for game in the Caribbean and in North America.
The strategic partnership and vision of CWI and USA Cricket for the 2024 T20 World Cup is geared towards growing the game in the Americas by re-energising the sport with a new generation of fans in the West Indies and unlocking cricket’s potential in the USA.
Grave described the news as “absolutely brilliant” and something that will deliver a “massive” boost to cricket in the region.
“We are absolutely delighted that the ICC has announced that our bid to host the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup has been successful. We have been working on that with our friends from USA Cricket for some time now and it is really important to us and our strategic plan to grow the sport in the USA and to partner with USA Cricket on a number of initiatives,” Grave said yesterday.
“It is also part of a more wider ICC strategic plan to grow the sport in the US and hopefully this event in 2024 will lead on to similar ICC events hosted in the women’s game. And this is all part of a bigger build up of plans to try an get cricket back in the Olympics and to be at the games in LA (Los Angeles) in 2028,” the CWI CEO continued.
“We are very much in the final stages of planning the Under-19 Cricket World Cup which will come to the Caribbean in January and the first week in February next year and to have this news that we will be hosting the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 is absolutely brilliant,” he said.
“We are confident that we can blend the unique Caribbean match-day experience with the very best in American sporting entertainment and infrastructure, creating unparalleled fan experiences for those in and out of the venues, including inspirational and well attended Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Fan Zones and a Trophy Tour that inspires a million school kids across the Americas region,” Grave continued.
“This is a big challenge but also a fantastic opportunity to grow the game in this region and I’m confident that we can deliver a brilliant show-piece event for world cricket,” he added.
Meanwhile, Skerritt hailed the news as “historic” in the context that while it will be the fourth occasion that the West Indies will be hosting a global ICC cricket event, it is the first time for the USA. The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition and the first to feature 20 teams, competing in four groups. The third edition was hosted in the Caribbean in 2010.
“CWI welcomes this historic announcement by the ICC. It means that the Caribbean had been handed another opportunity in 2024 to host a premier world cricketing event. We’ve done this before and I’m sure we’re going to do very well doing this again,” said the CWI president and ICC board member.
“But this time, I say it’s historic because it’s going to be in partnership with out neighbours to the north, USA Cricket, led by my colleague Paraag Marathe. We know that our strategic partnership has helped ICC to accept our bid and we must soon get to work to make this exciting, historic decision to a truly successful one for all concerned. I say again that CWI is pleased with this development and I think it brings a lot of possibilities for the future,” he added.
CWI and USA Cricket are two of 14 governing bodies -- 11 Full Members and three Associate Members -- which were chosen to stage eight ICC global tournaments between 2024 and 2031. USA Cricket is one of two Associate Members along with African nation Namibia which will host an ICC tournament for the first time.
ICC 2024-2031 tournament hosts summary:
West Indies & USA -- June 2024, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Pakistan -- February 2025, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
India & Sri Lanka -- February 2026, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia -- October/November 2027, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
Australia & New Zealand -- October 2028, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
India -- October 2029, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
England, Ireland & Scotland -- June 2030, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
India & Bangladesh -- October/November 2031, ICC Men’s World Cup