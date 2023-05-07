History and homework

Let’s stay with the nostalgic theme of the lead story in the first sports page of yesterday’s Express and ask this question: can you identify the four persons in the main image accompanying this column?

Based on an informal, completely unscientific assessment of an appreciation of cricketing history, I think I have just eliminated most readers without grey hair from this conversation. Not that there aren’t younger people around who can answer correctly, but it just seems that historical context is generally considered irrelevant.