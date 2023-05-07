History and homework

Let’s stay with the nostalgic theme of the lead story in the first sports page of yesterday’s Express and ask this question: can you identify the four persons in the main image accompanying this column?
Based on an informal, completely unscientific assessment of an appreciation of cricketing history, I think I have just eliminated most readers without grey hair from this conversation. Not that there aren’t younger people around who can answer correctly, but it just seems that historical context is generally considered irrelevant.
At our coaching clinic in Aranjuez, no student could identify George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes as the inspirations for the Headley-Weekes Trophy and three-match series which ended last week. I know it’s mischievous to put it this way, but I wonder how many of those actually involved in the series would have been able to not just identify the two individuals but have even a rudimentary appreciation of their significant contributions to West Indies cricket?
That Headley-Weekes question was posed two Sundays ago. Then yesterday, no-one was able to identify Sir Garfield Sobers as the man generally regarded as the greatest all-rounder in the history of the game.
Our students, boys and girls, range in age from four to 17, so even if it is unreasonable to expect the younger ones to know too much about West Indies cricket history, surely at least one or two of the elders in the group should have been able to venture even a wild guess? But no, nothing.
Anyway, it’s not their fault because they are the products of our society and our education system.
But is it even a fault? Does it really matter to know any of these things? As one of the younger members of our family business team always says whenever we start a discussion on football and I venture to offer names from the distant past of players with better records than their superstar contemporaries: “That is before my time, so you can’t expect me to know that.”
And while those of us who see value in history will despair at comments like that, does any of that vast storehouse of knowledge, which is now so easily accessible via any decent search engine, make a difference to the modern player’s performance?
During the last American football season, this is NFL I am talking about, two current players of the New York Giants were interviewed ahead of a game and neither could identify images of Phil Simms and Eli Manning, the two quarterbacks who led the Giants to three of their last four Super Bowl titles.
That’s like a current member of the Brazilian men’s national football (we talking soccer now) team being unable to identify images of either Dunga or Cafu, the last two men who lifted the World Cup for their football-crazy nation in 1994 and 2002.
And some will say, quite legitimately, so what? What does it matter to know about the exploits of Leonidas, Pele, Zico and the like when you are excelling and delivering at a level which has you ranked among the best in the world now?
My response would be that it should give a greater appreciation of what the modern player is involved in and that he or she represents the continuation of a very long tradition. By understanding what that tradition is all about the player might have a greater appreciation of something previously taken for granted. But then again, we in the media contribute to the historical short-sightedness.
If you follow 90 per cent of English Premier League coverage, the only records referred to are within the 30 years of the EPL, even though the structured game was established 105 years earlier. But there’s also a level of personal arrogance which compounds the dilemma, as I know only too well.
That arrogance forced Willie Rodriguez, pictured yesterday in the honouring of Deryck Murray at the Queen’s Park Oval last Thursday, to walk the length of the field from the pavilion to the media centre at the Oval a few years ago to show me a picture of the West Indies football team which toured England in 1959.
Willie, a former Queen’s Park president as well, had grown fed up of hearing me refer to himself and Jamaican Gerry Alexander as the only two individuals to have played cricket and football for the West Indies.
“Show me Gerry in this picture,” was the gist of Willie’s brief visit to the commentary box, confirming him as the ONLY man to play cricket and football for the West Indies, which I should have known but for a combination of arrogance and laziness in not researching the topic properly.
So yes, history is very helpful, but only if the purveyor of the historical information has done his homework properly.