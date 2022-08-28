History for local golf

Junior local golfer Chris Richards Jr has received international recognition.
Richards Jr has been selected on the International team to play the United States for the President’s Cup.
The President’s Cup is contested between the best junior golfers from the US and those from around the world, excluding those from European countries since they participate in the Ryder Cup.
This is the first time that a player from Trinidad and Tobago has earned a place on the International team.
To qualify for selection, a player must earn points in a system governed by the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He must play in three-day events.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA), provision was made locally to have all the Open tournaments played over three days, thus allowing for players like Richards to have a chance at qualifying for President’s Cup selection.
Richards Jr earned his points through victories in the Pointe-a-Pierre Open, the Tobago Open, the Ste Madeleine Open, the Republic Bank Junior Open in a addition to a third place finish in the Trinidad and Tobago Open.
Richards Jr also performed creditably for T&T at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship and the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship.
In addition to the President’s Cup which is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina in United States from September 19-20, Richards is also due to compete in the World Amateur team Championships in France this week as part of a three-man T&T team that also includes Liam Bryden and Zico Correia.
In responding to the selection of Richards Jr, the TTGA described it as an “historic achievement.”
The TTGA further said:”The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association and by extension, the whole of Trinidad and Tobago takes this opportunity to extend best wishes...to young Chris Richards Jr and a long and illustrious career in golf.”
In addition, TTGA public relations officer Kalam Sookoor told the Express yesterday: “This is a very, very significant milestone for not only junior golf but golf on the whole in T&T.
We have over the years had a few players who have distinguished themselves on the golf circuit around the world, most famous being Stephen Ames.
But for junior golf, this augurs well. This gives the impetus for junior golfers to strive for excellence. It opens avenues for scholarships for nationals.”