In his latest column, Fazeer Mohammed raised this legitimate question: “Does any of that vast storehouse of knowledge, which is now so easily accessible via any decent search engine, make a difference to the modern player’s performance?”
From observation, the answer seems to be “no,” for modern-day athletes. While long-time followers and participants in West Indies cricket continue to lament the general ignorance and indifference about the past shown by many who play the game today, such attitudes and lack of knowledge is not confined to that sport.
In this world of instant gratification, things even remotely dated are given little consideration.
But if by some chance any athlete happens to read these words, I want him or her to get this: The past is relevant. The past can make YOU better. The key is to understand how some of the past stars managed to achieve what they did. Technology and modern-day methods may allow you to approach your sport in a more efficient manner, but science can help only so much.
So if your specialty is the 400 metres hurdles for instance, surely you can learn from the career of Edwin Moses.
Moses was a double Olympic gold medallist - 1976 and 1984 - who was best known for winning 122 consecutive races. How did he do that? How did he deal with the expectation to keep winning? Was it just pure talent and hard training that allowed him to be unbeatable for so long? Or was there a certain philosophy about how he approached his running or specific things he did that were unique to his game that made the difference?
If you had the chance to talk to him, couldn’t you learn things that you could adapt to your own approach to the hurdles?
Bringing it back to the Caribbean, let’s go to the cricketers.
George Headley is long dead, so you can’t talk to him. But Mr Windies Batter, Headley was one of the greatest players to wear the maroon cap. His name is on the trophy that was just played for in the Tri Series in Antigua. He averaged 60.83 in 22 Tests. But forget that. Think about this: Did Headley ever struggle to get runs? And if so, how did he overcome the bad spell?
Well, in West Indies’ first tour of Australia in 1930-31, the rising star Headley came up against the great Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett.
Before the series began, the Australians had noticed that Headley was limited in playing the ball on his legs and Grimmett exploited that weakness during the first Test in Adelaide, getting him out cheaply twice.
What was Headley’s response?
He went to see a Sheffield Shield match and studied how Donald Bradman and another standout Australian batter of the day, Archie Jackson played Grimmett. Both men got hundreds, so Headley had enough time to study their approach. He noticed that they attacked the leg-spinner between midiwcket and mid-on.
So he thought about his own approach and decided to make two adjustments, cutting out one off-side shot and opening his stance to be able to more easily play through the on-side.
Headley then got his team-mates to bowl at him for hours in the nets. The result? By the end of the series, Headley had scored two centuries and was not dismissed again by Grimmett. Note: He had no coach.
After the first century - 102 not out scored in the third Test, Headley told a team-mate he was not satisfied, and was determined to master Grimmett. Some time later, Grimmett would describe Headley as, “the best onside batsman I ever bowled.” I have related this story before in this space.
But I make reference to it again today, Mr Windies Batter, just to show what can be learned from past players.
In this case, Headley overcame a weakeness against leg-spin because 1. He was determined to master the skill, 2. He studied how others did it, 3. He adapted his game, and 4. He practised, practised, practised.
That is a formula that can also work for you.
How about you Mr Windies Bowler? Would you like to improve your average in Tests? What is your economy rate like in T20s and ODIs? Study Joel Garner.
“Big Bird” is quiet around the cricket these days. But in 58 Tests, he averaged 20.97 and 18.84 in 98 ODIs.
Garner was a hard man to score runs off of, mainly because he used his physical asset, his six foot, eight inch frame to full advantage. Garner’s yorker was a bat-breaker, and among the finest the game has known. He was able to perfect that ball.
So, Mr Windies Bowler, is there a ball you can work on and perfect? Could you not get in touch with Big Bird and find out what he did to be able to develop his control?
There are many more examples that could be drawn, but I hope the point has been made. The past is still most relevant. It just depends on how you use it.