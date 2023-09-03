Ho A Shu starts T&T’s campaign

Maurice Faria

LANDED: Team TTO featuring from coach Maurice Faria, from left, Nikoli Blackman and Tyla Ho A Shu, on their way to the competition pool in Netanya, Israel, yesterday, ahead of the start  of the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships which splashes off today. --Photo: Bertram Blackman

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships today through Tyla Ho A Shu.

Ho A Shu will contest the Women’s 50-metre breaststroke today, competing in heat three. She will swim from lane five.

She is the national age-group record-holder in that event.

Ho A Shu comes into the Championships in good form, having won bronze in the 100m breaststroke at the recent CCCAN Games in El Salvador. She will dive into the pool in that event on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, T&T’s other swimmer at the Championships, Nikoli Blackman will go into action in the 200m freestyle.

Blackman comes in to the Junior Worlds meet with bunches of medals behind him from recent competitions, including three freestyle golds from the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) held here.

One of those golds came in the 200 free, an event in which he also won silver at the senior Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador in July.

Tomorrow, Blackman will launch his challenge for a spot in the final in heat five, lane two.

On Wednesday, Blackman will swim from lane four, heat eight in the 50m free in which he set a national 15-17 age group record at the CYG.

Blackman will also compete in the 100 free when the heats take place on Friday.

He is scheduled to go in heat ten where he will swim from lane six.

