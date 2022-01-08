TEAM TTO senior women’s hockey team coach Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano says his sport continues to struggle to retain participation numbers in a Covid-19-affected period.
Even before the pandemic struck in March 2020, the local hockey fraternity was battling to maintain an outdoor competition programme caused by the delay of the installation of a $1.3 million Polytan water-based turf — originally scheduled to be laid ahead of the 2017 FIH World League semi-finals hosted here - at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua. That project has been beset by bureaucratic delays involving the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Finance and the Germany-based manufacturers Polytan; problems with the installation of the turf and the delay of the return of Polytan’s Chile-based officials caused by travel restrictions prompted by the pandemic.
Those situations have stymied the sport’s development,
“Psychologically, I just think you are going to find it has had a big effect on people,” Marcano said. ”You are not getting to do something that might have been a de-stresser, that might have been giving you a sense of joy, sense of pleasure, whatever it may be, that is not available to you.”
Marcano added that athletes’ natural competitive instincts will probably mean they will transfer their skills and abilities to other non-contact sports that are allowed to be played.
“An athlete will be an athlete. They will find what there is out there that they could partake in...whether it be mountain biking, whether it be tennis, whatever...Are we going to get them back to this one? If they fall in love with what they are doing, are we going to lose the people as opposed to develop them? We are going to lose people in the sport and therefore it will be about building back for some sports, to build their membership back, to build participation.”
Marcano, also the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) high performance athletic director, said some local hockey players have not seen outdoor competition in three to five years in some cases, especially since the indoor competition that replaced it does not attract as much participation because it is a specialised discipline.
And citing studies and job security as other factors that might take priority, Marcano asked:“Psychologically are they going to drop out of the sport completely or will they still care about the sport again or focus on something else?“
Marcano said that will be the dilemma for the sport by the time Government authorities relieve the restrictions on team sports.
“How many people are going to be involved in the minor sports being impacted by this Covid-19? Where the numbers — for us in hockey it is 400 — how much of that is going to be active besides those on the national team?,” Marcano asked.