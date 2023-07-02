Hockey men storm into CAC semis

Trinidad and Tobago hammered hosts Dominican Republic 9-0 in Santo Domingo, yesterday, to secure a semi-final berth in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games men’s hockey tournament.
Teague Marcano led the charge for T&T in the group “B” clash, scoring four times. Joel Daniel was twice on target, with the other goals coming from Mickell Pierre, Tariq Marcano and captain Akim Toussaint.
T&T do battle with Barbados at 12.30 tomorrow afternoon in the opening semi-final. The other semi will feature Mexico and Cuba. At 8am today, the T&T women take on Puerto Rico in a 5-8 classification match.
In San Salvador, El Salvador, T&T cyclist Akil Campbell came agonisingly close to climbing the podium in the men’s omnium. Campbell finished second in yesterday’s elimination and fourth in the points race. However, his overall score of 135 in the four-discipline event earned him fourth spot.
Alejandro Parra, of Cuba, scored 136 to bag bronze, finishing just ahead of Campbell. Mexico’s Ricardo Pena was golden with 154 points, with silver going to Colombian Juan Arango (145).
Nicholas Paul was relegated in the men’s keirin final, and did not add to his sprint gold and team sprint bronze. Paul’s T&T teammate, men’s sprint silver medallist Kwesi Browne won the keirin 7-12 final.
The T&T combination of Campbell and Tariq Woods finished seventh in the men’s madison. T&T’s Phoebe Sandy lost to Colombian Martha Bayona in the quarter-final round of the women’s sprint. Suriname’s Tachana Dalger also exited in the quarters, the T&T-based cyclist losing to Mexican Yuli Verdugo.
The T&T combination of Nathyon Lewis, Chike Augustine, Tyrese Fields and Ahkeem Boyd finished sixth in men’s 3x3 basketball. T&T beat Haiti by walkover in their 5-8 classification match and then lost 21-15 against Suriname in the fifth-place playoff.
T&T finished eighth in men’s volleyball. In the seventh-place playoff, Suriname got the better of T&T 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24. Daynte Stewart scored 16 points for T&T—15 spikes and one block. Brandon Legall chipped in with 12—11 spikes and one block.
In archery, T&T exited in the round of 16 in the mixed recurve and mixed compound team events.
In the recurve, the T&T combination of Daniel Catariz Ragbir and Amanda Kendal-Brown lost 6-2 to United States Virgin Islands. T&T finished ninth in qualifying with a total of 1,193. In the compound,
Jonathan Thomas and Alexi Jaggernauth were beaten 156-138 by a pair from Guatemala. In the qualifying competition, the T&T archers scored 1,281 to secure 12th spot.
In the individual women’s recurve qualifying event, Kendal-Brown was 13th with a score of 577. Catariz Ragbir totalled 616 for 20th spot in men’s recurve qualifying. Thomas scored 668 to finish 25th in men’s compound qualifying. And a score of 613 earned Jaggernauth 27th spot in the women’s compound qualifying competition.
T&T opened their men’s beach football campaign on a losing note, going under 2-6 to Bahamas in a group “B” fixture. Kareem Perry scored for T&T. The other T&T item was an own goal from Bahamian Gary Joseph. At 8 p.m. today, T&T tackle El Salvador.
Late on Saturday, the T&T men’s water polo team suffered a 30-6 defeat at the hands of Mexico. Yannick Robertson scored three goals for T&T, and Christopher Forte had two. After press time, last night, T&T squared off against Guatemala. At 5pm today, T&T face Bahamas.