Hockey men take silver at CAC

THE TTO men’s hockey men have added silver to Trinidad and Tobago‘s tally at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
Team TTO now lie tenth in the standings, with 13 medals - four gold, five silver and four bronze.
Yesterday, the hockey men were beaten 5-1 by Mexico in the final at the Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. TTO dominated a goalless first quarter, holding the majority of possession but not being able to find the net. And with just a minute to go to the half, Erick Hernandez converted from a penalty quarter corner to see the Mexicans take the lead. Mexico exploded in the third quarter to build a 4-0 lead, before Akim Toussaint grabbed a field goal to bring T&T closer at 4-1. However, Mexico regained their four-goal advantage with a final strike from Alexander Sandoval.
Today, cyclists Akil Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez are on the road, competing in the men’s and women’s road races respectively. It will also be a big day for the Calypso Girls netballers. They will get an indication of how ready they are for the upcoming Netball World Cup in South Africa, when taking on the world’s fourth-ranked Sunshine Girls of Jamaica at the Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador.
By then, TTO would likely have picked up a fourth win, having faced the struggling Cayman Islands last night after press time. The Caymans were earlier defeated by St Vincent and the Grenadines (78-21), Jamaica (116-10) and Barbados (78-21).
In athletics Wednesday night, Carlon Hosten finished seventh in the Men’s 200 metres final when clocking 20.86 seconds in the event won by Alexander Ogando (19.99) of the Dominican Republic. Hosten had clocked 20.81 seconds in his semi-final heat to get to the final.
Meanwhile, Christopher Crawford threw the sphere 58.66 metres for fourth place in the men’s discus final. Crawford’s team-mate Jaden James ended in eighth with a 49.90m heave.
Jereem Richards competed in the Men’s 400m final after press time last night. Shot putter Cherisse Murray was also down to contest the Women’s final.
Also Wednesday, TTO’s Nikoli Blackman finished 14th in the Men’s open water 5km swim. Blackman is scheduled to go back into the water today for the 10km race.
Yesterday, golfer Chris Richards Jr had his best day yet when scoring a one under par 71 to finish day three of the Men’s strokeplay in sixth spot. Richards was eighth overall going into the third day, and had scores of 72 and 78 previously. Still leading the field is Costa Rica’s Paul Chaplet despite struggling with a four over par 76 yesterday. He holds a one shot lead over Mexico’s Jose Rodriguez. Richards is still seven strokes behind Chaplet.
The fourth round will be played today.
And in women’s volleyball, TTO were swept 3-0 by Cuba on the main court at the Palacio de los Deportes Carlos el Famoso. The local women lost a close first set 26-26, before conceding the other two 28-26, 28-24.