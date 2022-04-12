Trinidad and Tobago are being represented by four officials at the upcoming Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games Qualifier. The tournament is scheduled to take place from today until Sunday in Bermuda. Presiding over the tournament’s operations are Nataki Aki-Bua and Susan Gomes, who will be taking the reins as technical delegate (TD) and umpires manager (UM) respectively.
This will be Akii-Bua’s first tournament at the helm.
According to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board, she brings with her a vast wealth of experience having served as the assistant technical delegate at the 2018 Youth Pan American Championships and most recently as a technical officer at the 2022 Pan Am Cup, the regions Hockey World Cup Qualifier.
Akii-Bua has served as a judge in over 70 matches, and as the technical officer in over 50.
Susan Gomes has served in several capacities for T&T hockey. From national player to umpire, since 2013 she has been serving as an umpires manager. She has been the umpires manager at the last two CAC Games held in 2014 and 2018 and has over 150 matches under her belt.
Ronnie Chandler, an up and coming official from the sister isle, has been appointed as technical official to this tournament. He had represented T&T at the 2017 Pan American Indoor Cup and was appointed to the 2021 Pan American Challenge, and was on track to attend the event, but due to unforeseen circumstances he was unable to take up the appointment.
Ayanna McClean was a late addition to the roster of umpires for this Qualifier due to the unavailability of one of the appointed officials. McClean will be the most experienced umpire at the event, and will provide leadership and knowledge to the team. This will be her first tournament in the Caribbean region in almost ten years.