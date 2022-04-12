JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the quarter-finals when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament served off yesterday in Guadeloupe.

After losing a three-hour war in the first round of her first tournament in the 18 and under division at this level last week in Dominican Republic, the Trinidad and Tobago player spent about the same time on court to edge Maelys Thiery James of France 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).