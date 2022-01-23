Hockey women walloped 13-0 by Canadians

The T&T women’s hockey team ended the group phase of the Pan American Cup tournament in Santiago, Chile, with another heavy defeat — 13-0 to Canada, yesterday.
But Peru’s 20-0 hammering at the stick of the United States women meant the local stickwomen still qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as the third-placed team in Pool B.
The T&T players could claim jet-lag for their opening 16-0 shellacking to the USA last Wednesday, with the entire squad not arriving in Chile until the evening before the opening match.
But having rebounded from that battering with a 2-0 win over the Peruvians in their second match, coach Anthony Marcano would have been expecting a competitive showing against the powerful Canadians who had already put 14 past Peru.
But yesterday T&T women found the Maple Leafs to be just as goal-hungry as they were against the Peruvians.
From the first whistle, the Canadians took control of the match, working the ball at pace from wing to wing with crisp, accurate passing. T&T were forced on the defensive immediately. As a result, they were 3-0 down by the end of the first period.
Elise Wong opened the scoring in the sixth minute via a left-wing pass from Natalie Sorisseau. And Madison Thompson doubled the lead just a minute later via service from the left again, this time Anna Mollenhauer’s pass evaded two TTO defenders on its way to Thompson. Thompson then struck again four minutes later to make it 3-0, scoring from a central position after defender Shaniah De Freitas was robbed of possession. She would score again in the third period to complete her hat-trick.
By that time, T&T defenders had been run ragged, having conceded six further goals in the second period. TTO were 9-0 down at half-time. And the last two periods brought four further goals for the rampant North Americans.
In addition to Thompson, Thora Rae also notched a hat-trick (18th, 20th and 60th), while there were also goals for Karli Johansen, Madeline Secco, Sorisseau, Briene Stairs, Sara McManus and Mollenhauer.
The TTO women will now regroup and prepare to face Chile tomorrow in the knockout phase after the hosts whipped Uruguay 4-0 in the late match.