Hoerman Cup men now 2nd

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hoerman Cup men have moved up but still trail Puerto Rico after the second day of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, yesterday.

Puerto Rico’s men currently lead the competition after finishing Day Two with a six-stroke lead over T&T, who finished six over par.

For T&T, it was a slight improvement from the first day when they shot +7.

However, after two rounds, Puerto Rico have lengthened their lead with a gross score of -1 while T&T are +13.

Both Liam Bryden and Ryan Peters finished at one under par (71) yesterday, leaving them fourth and tenth overall respectively, while Jean-Mark Chevrotiere shot 75 to lie seventh and Ethan Hill 77 to be 13th. Ayden Ali shot 78 and is down in 15th place. Puerto Rico’s Max Alverio still leads the field, two strokes ahead of the Dominican Republic’s Rhadames Pena.

The Dominican Republic are currently in third place after shooting +4 yesterday for a two-day gross of +21.

In the George Teale Trophy competition, the T&T women currently sit in fifth place after a combined +36 score yesterday. They still bring up the rear after the Cayman Islands team pulled out.

Puerto Rico also lead the ladies’ competition at +10 for a two-day tally of +18.

T&T’s two-day tally stands at +72 with Chloe Ajodha improving her first-day score by one stroke, shooting 86 yesterday.

Her team-mate Jada Charles also bettered her first day effort by five strokes after shooting 94 yesterday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

West Indies sunk to a demoralising five-wicket defeat against India in the first One-Day International yesterday in Barbados after left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja demolished their batting.

The Caribbean side’s struggles in the format continued when Kuldeep ended with the flattering figures of four for six from three overs and Jadeja supported with three for 37 from six overs, and they were dismissed for 114 in 23 overs after they were sent into bat.

U-19s crash to another defeat

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s Under-19 cricket team fell to a five-wicket defeat against Guyana in their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 three-day Championship match at Sion Hill Playing Field in St Vincent, yesterday.

T&T men join women in CAZOVA semi-finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men joined their women in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Wednesday night in Suriname.

There was the possibility of the three-time champions finishing fourth and last in Group B and not advancing to the knockout stage with defeat in their final round-robin match.

Hoerman Cup men now 2nd

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hoerman Cup men have moved up but still trail Puerto Rico after the second day of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, yesterday.

Puerto Rico’s men currently lead the competition after finishing Day Two with a six-stroke lead over T&T, who finished six over par.

Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath said that everything is in place for the Trinidad leg of the white-ball series between West Indies and India next week and is expecting a big turnout at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba despite the disappointing news that hometown player Nicholas Pooran had made himself unavailable for the three-match ODI series.

Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

SHILOH WALKER and Makeda Bain will contest two singles finals when the curtain falls on the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships today at Shaw Park.

The two will be on opposite sides of the net in the Under-16 title match after posting straight-set wins yesterday.