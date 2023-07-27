Hoerman Cup men now 2nd

West Indies sunk to a demoralising five-wicket defeat against India in the first One-Day International yesterday in Barbados after left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja demolished their batting.

The Caribbean side’s struggles in the format continued when Kuldeep ended with the flattering figures of four for six from three overs and Jadeja supported with three for 37 from six overs, and they were dismissed for 114 in 23 overs after they were sent into bat.