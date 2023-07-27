Hoerman Cup men now 2nd

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hoerman Cup men have moved up but still trail Puerto Rico after the second day of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, yesterday.
Puerto Rico’s men currently lead the competition after finishing Day Two with a six-stroke lead over T&T, who finished six over par.
For T&T, it was a slight improvement from the first day when they shot +7.
However, after two rounds, Puerto Rico have lengthened their lead with a gross score of -1 while T&T are +13.
Both Liam Bryden and Ryan Peters finished at one under par (71) yesterday, leaving them fourth and tenth overall respectively, while Jean-Mark Chevrotiere shot 75 to lie seventh and Ethan Hill 77 to be 13th. Ayden Ali shot 78 and is down in 15th place. Puerto Rico’s Max Alverio still leads the field, two strokes ahead of the Dominican Republic’s Rhadames Pena.
The Dominican Republic are currently in third place after shooting +4 yesterday for a two-day gross of +21.
In the George Teale Trophy competition, the T&T women currently sit in fifth place after a combined +36 score yesterday. They still bring up the rear after the Cayman Islands team pulled out.
Puerto Rico also lead the ladies’ competition at +10 for a two-day tally of +18.
T&T’s two-day tally stands at +72 with Chloe Ajodha improving her first-day score by one stroke, shooting 86 yesterday.
Her team-mate Jada Charles also bettered her first day effort by five strokes after shooting 94 yesterday.