Although members of the TT Pro League Board remain members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA)-formed Football Commission, the Board has recommended that the T-League be postponed while they prepare for a Pro League 2019/20 season.
The T-League, a proposed merger of Pro League and Super League clubs, was scheduled to kick off on October 4 after the completion of the ongoing Ascension Invitational Tournament.
But after a meeting of the Pro League Board yesterday, the TT Pro League issued a release stating: “As a board we feel while all the forms of football are important, the professional league is vital towards the overall social and sporting development of Trinidad and Tobago.”
To that end, the release stated that all ten professional clubs including Club Sando have agreed to play in the 2019/2020 season with an additional two clubs, that were not identified in the release, showing interest in joining.
“The Board feels that players, coaches and administrators should continue working as paid professionals and we have an obligation to provide fans with high level football,” the correspondence added. ”....We remain members of the TTFA-formed Commission (formed to oversee the merger) and while we await the outcome of the future of the Commission we will proceed to organise the TT Pro League.” Asked if that meant there will be only a Pro League and no T-League this season, Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste said: “That is the recommendation for this season, yes.”