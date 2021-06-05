The Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) yesterday sent condolences to Prisons Football Club following the death of assistant coach Gary Prescott.

In a release yesterday, TTSL president Clayton Morris said: “I had the opportunity while conducting the UTT/MSP Futsal Outreach programme at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), to experience first-hand his true qualities. With his gentle, yet firm manner, he maintained control of the youngsters and as Prisons FC head coach Anderson Veronique said, (he was a) very, very capable assistant coach.”