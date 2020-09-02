“Time for the batters to stand up and be accounted for.”
Barbados Tridents captain Jason Holder has issued a do or die call to his team as the defending Caribbean Premier League champions face a virtual elimination match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
For the fifth-placed Tridents, it is an immediate chance at redemption after their humbling eight-wicket defeat to the Amazon Warriors at the same venue on Tuesday when they were dismissed for 92-their second straight total below 100.
With three tough losses in a row behind them, Holder and his men are now in real danger of missing the semi-finals. They have four points, two adrift of fourth-placed Jamaica Tallawahs who have a game in hand. And in the first match today, the Tallawahs will be favoured to stretch their advantage to four points when they play bottom team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. So Holder knows a win today is a must.
“It’s two finals,” Holder said of the remaining matches in his CPL T20 interview, Tuesday. “I think where we are in the table is more or less we win the last two games and see how the table sits at the very end. We can only control what we can control. Our next encounter is against Guyana again, got two days to get ourselves ready...We gotta definitely have a few more discussions as to how we can get ourselves up for the challenge and just play a little bit better.”
Needing to rebound after back-to-back losses against the Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks, the Tridents endured a nightmare start to Tuesday’s match, slumping to 27 for eight before Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan rescued the innings somewhat with a ninth wicket partnership of 48.
“Two back-to-back performances that we’ve let ourselves down with the bat. I thought it was a tough wicket as well, too. I think both teams found it difficult to rotate the strike, let alone find boundaries...Not much more I can say,” a deflated-looking Holder said.
And the Tridents skipper urged his batsmen to rise to the occasion.
“I guess under pressure some guys probably a little tense but more or less it’s for a player to stand up and be accounted for. I think that’s the only approach; that’s the way we got to look at it. When we find ourselves under a little bit of pressure we got to take the positive route,” Holder said.
By contrast, Amazon Warriors skipper Chris Green has seen his men raise their levels as the tournament has approached the closing stages. Lying third with two games to play, a win today would ensure that the Tridents at least can’t catch the Guyana franchise.
“The last couple of games in particular has (sic) given us a clear idea of what we want going forward,” Green said Tuesday. “We’ve started to get those match-ups going really well in the field with the ball and it’s starting to show now with the bat. At the start of the tournament there were moments, obviously, where we were failing with the bat and losing those key wickets at key times, but now the batters are up and about; they’re taking that responsibility which we’ve asked from them.”
Green added that it was, “good to see different guys putting their hands up at different times now because it’s not going to be one or two players who are going to win us this tournament, it’s gonna take a number of different players to collectively come together and do it.”
Holder will be hoping that his batsmen adopt such a collective approach this evening.
Today’s matches:
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 10am
Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 5.30 pm