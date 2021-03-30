Holder: Even-steven

Jason Holder

HEAD CHEERLEADER: West Indies’ Jason Holder.

West Indies’ former Test skipper Jason Holder says patience will be the key for the home team’s bowlers as they try to get on top of Sri Lanka on the third day of the second Test, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua, today.

On a flat, batting-friendly surface, the hosts, who were sent into bat first, managed to get up to 354 in their first innings with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite batting the entire first day as well as the first session yesterday to post his ninth Test century (126).

In reply, Sri Lanka took their time to get to 136 for three in two sessions, despite a review late in the day by the West Indies for a caught behind of Dhananjaya de Silva, which was given not out. De Silva ended the day on 23 while Dinesh Chandimal kept him company on 34.

Asked about the review, Holder said: “We heard a noise down the leg side. After seeing it on the review, we saw a spike, so we thought it was an edge, but apparently the umpires are saying there was daylight between bat and ball, so I’m not sure. I’ll have to go upstairs and see how it looks.”

As for the state of the match after two days, the all-rounder said: “It’s still pretty even-steven I believe. They’ve got two set batsmen at the crease at the moment, and again our bowlers toiled really hard.’

He continued: “We’re still 60 overs in, so maybe if we can grab one or two more wickets before the new ball and then when the second new ball comes... I believe we will be pretty much in the game, but it is pretty much even at this stage,” adding, “I guess if we had one or two more wickets at the close of play, we would’ve probably been a nudge in front.”

In terms of the pitch, Holder assessed, “It’s been a pretty docile wicket so far” and that patience is needed from the bowlers.

Holder was very vociferous in the final session, offering a lot of support to fast-bowler Shannon Gabriel as he gave de Silva and Chandimal a thorough short-ball examination as the Windies hunted wickets late in the day.

“We’ve got to find ways to motivate ourselves,” he said of the chatter and banter between the players in the final hour yesterday. “It was pretty flat, and we just needed a little bit of a burst in terms of that chirping, so I just took on the responsibility to just encourage the guys and make sure we kept going throughout the entire innings today,” Holder explained.

“It was a really good effort by the bowlers so far. It is not a wicket I believe you can blast a team out. It is a pretty good wicket for batting, and you’ve got to be really, really patient and encouragement is part of it,” he added.

Of his own form with the ball, Holder said he will continue putting in the work despite not getting a wicket yesterday. “I have not been able to get a wicket so far, but I’ve been toiling and that’s the nature of my game you know, just keep coming and I guess we’ll see how tomorrow goes. Who knows, one or two may keep low or may pop off the surface,” Holder surmised.

