Holder, Hetmyer on winning side as ‘Royals’ triumph

West Indies teammates Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer started the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note as Rajasthan Royals easily brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the third game of the new season, yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Royals rallied to 203 for five from their 20 overs, captain Sanju Samson top-scoring with 55 and openers Jos Buttler (54) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) also getting half-centuries. The left-handed Hetmyer struck an unbeaten 22 from 16 balls after entering at number six.

In reply, Sunrisers were restricted to 131 for eight from their 20 overs, Holder playing a key role in taking one for 16 from three overs of pace.

Abdul Samad, 21, top-scored with a run-a-ball unbeaten 32 while opener Mayank Agarwal struck 27 but the visitors’ run chase never got going.

Royals were handed a buoyant start, Jaiswal blasting nine fours in a 39-ball knock and Buttler, seven fours and three sixes in a 22-ball cameo, as the pair posted an entertaining 85 for the first wicket.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal added a further 54 for the second with Samson—whose 32-ball innings included three fours and four sixes—before Hetmyer arrived late to lash a four and a six to energise the innings at the back end.

Royals then had a brilliant start with the ball, left-arm seamer Trent Boult claiming two wickets in the first over without a run on the board to leave Sunrisers on the ropes.

Wickets continued to tumble, leaving the innings in turmoil at 52 for six at the end of the 11th over, a position from which Sunrisers never recovered. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief wicket-taker, producing a brilliant four-over spell to claim four for 17.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CENTRAL BACK IN FRONT

CENTRAL BACK IN FRONT

It took just one goal for Central FC to regain leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League yesterday.

Keasean St Rose’s 48th minute strike was enough for Central to see off Port Fortin Civic 1-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and re-take the lead in the standings from free-scoring AC Port of Spain.

Campbell-Smith sisters ranked to sweep ‘Catch’

THE Campbell-Smith sisters are ranked to sweep the three female singles titles in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championship at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Holder, Hetmyer on winning side as ‘Royals’ triumph

West Indies teammates Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer started the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note as Rajasthan Royals easily brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the third game of the new season, yesterday.

ITF action resumes in Tacarigua

THERE should be more than ten players from the host country involved in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup Junior Tournament from today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Central Sports win in run-fest

On a day when the ball dominated the bat in most cases, the Preysal and Central Sports batters slugged it out, with Central Sports coming out on top by seven wickets in the second round of the Sunday League 50-overs competition.

Distorting reality

Distorting reality

With only one title in the last 38 years, and none at all in the last 17, it’s reasonable to think that excuses would be exhausted by now. But this is Trinidad and Tobago, a place where doltish, baseless old talk finds fertile ground.