West Indies Test captain and all-rounder, Jason Holder, blasted 16 runs from the last over to earn Sydney Sixers a thrilling two-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades with a ball to spare, in the Australian Big Bash, yesterday.
Chasing 169 for victory at Carrara Oval, Sixers found themselves tentatively placed on 153 for eight after 19 overs, with the contest poised to go either way.
Kept scoreless off the first ball of the over by seamer Will Sutherland, Holder scampered two to deep point off the second delivery before launching a calculated assault.
With mid off up, Holder cleared the fielder with the third delivery to find the boundary before smacking a full toss back overhead off the fourth ball, for his second straight four.
The 29-year-old then cleared the ropes at long off to end the game in sensational fashion, finishing unbeaten on 33 from 18 balls with three fours and two sixes, to earn Man-of-the-Match honours.
Opener Josh Philippe had earlier top-scored with 48 off 30 deliveries with eight fours, putting on 53 for the first wicket with Jack Edwards who made 21 from 19 balls.
But Philippe, after adding a further 23 for the second wicket with James Vince (13), became the first of two wickets for Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (2-20), sparking a slide that saw four wickets tumble for 42 runs.
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite made only four before falling in the penultimate over, skying fast bowler Kane Richardson (2-21) to mid-off.
Choosing to bat first, Renegades were propelled by opener Shaun Marsh’s 67, in a 75-run opening stand with captain Aaron Finch who made 39 from 32 balls.
Marsh faced 48 balls and struck five fours and two sixes, adding a further 46 for the second wicket with wicketkeeper Sam Harper (18) before his demise in the 15th over at the hands of Brathwaite, saw the next five wickets go down for 38 runs.
Brathwaite finished with two for 42 from four overs of medium pace while fast bowler Holder, who was handed the new ball, picked up one for 41 from his four overs.
Sixers currently top the eight-team stands with 16 points from four wins and one defeat.