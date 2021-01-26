Holder: Process key for Pride in Super50 success

Captain Jason Holder has pointed to consistency and execution of plans as key to Barbados Pride’s success in next month’s Regional Super50 Cup, and said his side’s focus will be on carrying out processes instead of simply winning matches.
The West Indies Test skipper will lead a strong Pride unit for the February 7-27 tournament, with eight players with international experience included in the 15-man squad.
Holder was at the helm the last time Pride lifted the Super50 Cup in 2017 and hopes his side can have similar success this time around.
“Success is often defined by winning but for us, we do not want to focus on winning in and of itself but we want to focus on what we need to do to be able to win this tournament,” said the 29-year-old who declined selection for the Test and One-Day International tour of Bangladesh currently in progress.
“I like to call it ‘the process’ and everyone knows what I stand for, in terms of my style of leadership, so everybody has a role to play in this squad and once everybody executes their role, it is much easier to get the end result we are looking for.”
He added: “Fielding often wins games. We have got to be very, very disciplined in the field and take our chances. There is no point the bowlers creating chances and we do not take them.
“I think we have to be disciplined and consistent in all three areas of the game and the team that does it most often will win the tournament, so that’s the simple formula for us.”
Pride were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the last Super50 Cup staged in 2019, stunned by eventual champions West Indies Emerging Players after being dismissed for 119 batting first. In the two tournaments played in 2018, Pride missed out on the final four in one and faltered at the semi-final stage in the other.
Holder said there were crucial elements Pride needed to execute if they were to break their barren run in the domestic competition.
“I try not to have too many expectations because cricket is played on the day. We have to be able to hold our nerve under pressure and execute our plans under pressure,” he told the Nation newspaper here.
“The team that is most consistent always wins so we have to look for consistency in this tournament and get out of the blocks well and go deep and win this tournament.”
Holder is one of four West Indies players from Barbados who opted not to tour Bangladesh over Covid-19 concerns in the south Asian country.
He was joined by batsmen Shamarh Brooks and Shai Hope, along with off-spinning all-rounder, Roston Chase, all of whom were included for next month’s tournament in Antigua.
Rookie fast bowlers Chemar Holder and Keon Harding, both of whom accepted the invitation for the Bangladesh ODIs, will return following that series to join the Pride squad, leaving Holder with a formidable unit at his disposal.
“I am looking forward to the first tournament of the year. The guys have prepared pretty well and there is a mix of youth and experience so I think we have the tools to win this tournament,” he pointed out. “It is just a matter of us going into this tournament and playing some really solid cricket.
“It is good that we still got the tournament up and running. It is going to be important for a number of players and we are all looking forward to it because it’s another opportunity for us to showcase our talent.”