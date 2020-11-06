West Indies Test captain, Jason Holder, snatched three wickets and then lashed two boundaries in the final over to fire Sunrisers Hyderabad to a dramatic six-wicket win over favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday and keep alive their chances of a place in next Tuesday’s final.
Sent in at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, RCB were restricted to 131 for seven off their 20 overs despite South African AB de Villiers’s 56 from 43 balls, with the outstanding Holder claiming three for 25 from his four overs.
In reply, Sunrisers were going nowhere at 67 for four in the 12th over until Holder joined forces with New Zealander Kane Williamson in an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 65 to propel their side to the critical victory.
Williamson top-scored with 50 not out from 44 balls with two fours and sixes while Holder punched an unbeaten 24 from 20 balls with three fours -- the last two scintillating off-side strokes which put Sunrisers over the line. Sunrisers will now take on Delhi Capitals tomorrow for a place in the final against Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians.
Fast bowler Holder struck the early blows in a two-over spell which cost just nine runs when he removed both openers to leave RCB floundering early on 15 for two in the fourth over.
First, he got the prized wicket of captain Virat Kohli (6), gloving a leg-side catch behind before getting left-hander Devdutt Padikkal (1) to tug a catch to short mid-wicket in his next over.
De Villiers then rebuilt the innings in a 41-run, third wicket stand with Australian Aaron Finch who made 32 from 30 balls, as RCB attempted to revive the innings.
But RCB stumbled again when Finch and Moeen Ali (0) fell in the space of three deliveries in the 11th over, forcing de Villiers to come to the rescue again, posting 37 for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (8) in an attempt to rally the innings.
Holder intervened once again, however, removing Dube to a catch at mid off to trigger another collapse which saw the innings tail away.
RCB hit back quickly with the ball when seamer Mohammed Siraj (2-29) removed Shreevats Goswami without scoring with the fourth ball of the run chase before Manish Pandey (24) and captain David Warner (17) propped up the innings in a 41-run, second wicket partnership.
When Siraj removed Warner in the sixth over it triggered a collapse that saw three wickets tumble for 24 runs, leaving Sunrisers on the ropes. But Williamson kept his cool and in tandem with Holder pulled the innings around superbly to put Sunrisers within touching distance of victory.
Needing nine runs from the last over, Sunrisers managed one run from the first two balls before Holder punched successive off-side boundaries off pacer Navdeep Saini.